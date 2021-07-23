I always knew Manzinga would come through for Linfield, claims manager Healy

Linfield manager David Healy hailed the dedication of Christy Manzinga as the striker scored a phenomenal goal in their 4-0 win over Borac Banja Luka on Thursday.

The French forward has endured a difficult time at Windsor Park, but he has started the season superbly and provided a glorious finish as the Blues put themselves in a strong position.

Manzinga took a great ball over the top from Stevie Fallon and the former Motherwell striker turned his marker inside out before picking out the top corner with a pinpoint shot.

Healy's men already have a foot in the third qualifying round for the UEFA Conference League after thumping the Bosnian champions in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie in Belfast.

As well as Manzinga's outstanding strike, Michael Newberry, captain Jamie Mulgrew and Jimmy Callacher all found the net in one of the club's greatest European victories.

And the manager hailed the display from his forward, who has had to be patient during his time with Linfield but now appears to be flourishing having been trusted to lead the line.

"It's probably very reminiscent of when Shayne Lavery Cruyff-ed in against Qarabag and whipped it in with the left foot," said Healy of Manzinga's goal.

"Christy's got that. I've been his biggest supporter, and I know there's been a lot of questions, and rightly so, when he hasn't played. But Christy got a really bad knee injury against Ballyclare in pre-season last year that set him back 12 weeks. The Covid situation didn't help because he was in a house where he didn't have much contact with the other players and there was no gym access, so he was basically in a different environment in a different country.

"He's bounced back. He finished last season strongly, he came on in most of the games. He didn't play as many games as he would have wanted but we had Joel Cooper in flying form, we had Shayne Lavery in flying form, we had Andy Waterworth back and scoring goals, and Christy has had to be patient.

"His work-rate has been sensational, and it got him his goal and he also created a lot of other opportunities.

"I'm so pleased for Christy. There's a lot of things said offline and online. But when you have the belief in a player, and I have huge belief in him as a player, he's going to be alright."

As for the performance as a whole, it was one of the Blues' best European displays as they stifled their opponents throughout the match and dominated proceedings at Windsor Park.

Banja Luka were odds-on favourites to take the win, but after Newberry put Linfield ahead inside the opening two minutes it was only going to be one team celebrating.

"We tried to give the players the information we thought would help them, but it doesn't matter what formation, what shape or even what players we play if they don't deliver on the pitch," added Healy.

"The players tonight were exceptional. The way they went about it - the energy levels, the physical levels - especially given we were coming off the back of such a high from last year winning the league and Irish Cup, there's always going to be a lull after it.

"I'm sure people were questioning my comments last week when I said I would take positives after both games. I thought both performances, home and away, were good and we didn't get the breaks we deserved. We got the breaks tonight because we made them work.

"People will say they weren't quite at it tonight - we didn't let them be at it tonight. We dominated the majority of the game. I don't think we gave up too many chances. The supporters tonight got right behind the players. A deserved win."

Barring a miraculous comeback in the second leg, Linfield are all but in the hat for the third qualifying round, but Healy has warned his players that the job is only half done, even if they hold a considerable advantage at the midway stage.

"Dare to dream. I look up at our own motto, 'fortune favours the brave', and we need to be brave next week," he insisted.

"It'll be a hostile environment, very hot. They will be baying for our blood and I've warned our players already that we can't show up with the mentality that the job's done, it's going to be extremely challenging over there next week.

"But we've given ourselves the platform to go, manage the game and if we play anywhere near how we played tonight the result will look after itself."