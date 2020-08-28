"I don't think that any of us have any idea what we have just done": Coleraine boss Kearney left speechless after Maribor success

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney was left lost for words after his side secured one of the greatest results in the club's history by defeating NK Maribor in the Europa League.

After a 1-1 draw at the Stadion Ljudski vrt, with James McLaughlin's opener cancelled out by Vancas Pozeg's equaliser, the Bannsiders held their nerve in the shoot-out to progress in the first round qualifier.

Ian Parkhill, Lyndon Kane, Gareth McConaghie and Eoin Bradley all netted their spot kicks and, when Pozeg couldn't convert his, midfielder Ben Doherty was the hero as he dispatched the fifth penalty for the win.

The reward for Coleraine - along with the £230k they've already bagged for reaching this stage - is a potential clash with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan or Rangers in the next round, which would bring major TV revenue to the Showgrounds.

"It's hard to try and sum up my emotions," the Bannsiders boss told BBC Sport Northern Ireland. "It hasn't sunk in. I don't think that any of us have any idea what we have just done."

There was a little bit of a stroke of good luck for Coleraine in extra-time when their Slovenian hosts won a penalty, only to see Amir Dervišević thump it against the crossbar and away.

But besides that, the Danske Bank Premiership side were an equal match for Maribor, a team who have reached the group stages of the Champions League on three occasions and have a memorable 2014 victory over Celtic in their history books.

In fact, it is a testament to how well Coleraine matched up against their hosts that Kearney was left frustrated by how they conceded so quickly after going ahead, Pozeg's leveller coming just four minutes after McLaughlin had put them in front.

"There was such mental energy that went into the game up until the goal, it is such a release when the goal goes in," added the 42-year-old.

"It was maybe a bit of inexperience at this level. At the point we really needed to knuckle down the adrenaline was flowing.

"The most pleasing aspect of it is to have come that far, and to have the lift followed by the low of their goal, the majority of teams would pack it in then and it would finish two, three or four."

But, instead, Coleraine are now looking ahead to Monday's draw with anticipation, knowing they could receive a money-spinning tie in England, Scotland or potentially the world-famous San Siro.

"You come here with the history and prestige of the club you are playing against, and that is something we have experienced a lot of over the last day or two," added Kearney.

"So to go and put in the performance and shift that we did tonight is phenomenal."

The Bannsiders boss didn't make any secrets of who he would like to face in the next round either, taking to social media after the Maribor victory to make his feelings known.

Kearney wrote on Twitter: "PROUD!! What a bunch, character hanging out of these guys, memorable night! San Siro next please!"