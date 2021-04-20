Irish FA President David Martin set to be a key figure in European Super League crisis after FIFA vice-presidency election

Irish FA president David Martin at the draw for the first round of the Irish Cup.

Irish FA President David Martin is set to be plunged into finding a resolution to the European Super League crisis - if he is elected to the office of Fifa Vice President in Switzerland today.

Ahead of this morning's vote to become one of the most powerful figures in world football at Uefa's 45th annual Congress, the proposed new ESL has dominated the agenda with football's lawmakers and Martin will have noted the opposition to the new competition from around Europe with Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin declaring the plan a "spit in the face of football lovers".

English Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, along with Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid plus Italian outfits AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus have agreed to join a new ESL which, should it go ahead, would change the game as we know it.

The plan for the ESL is to play a new 20-team continental competition, with further teams being named in due course, while continuing to play in their respective national leagues, though Uefa have suggested the dozen founding clubs won't be allowed to play in domestic competitions such as the Premier League and their players would be banned from internationals, including the World Cup and European Championships.

Should 67-year-old Martin, as expected, beat Kieran O'Connor, the President of the Football Association of Wales, and Michael Mulraney, vice president of the Scottish Football Association, in today's vote and land the £190,000 role, he will become a member of Fifa's Council which is central to decision making processes in world football.

And that could lead to Martin becoming an important figure in talks between the sport's top brass and clubs, with Fifa calling on "all parties to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game" having expressed its "disapproval" of the proposed ESL competition.

One of Martin's greatest strengths in Northern Ireland football has been his ability to lobby and get people on his side.

He has been networking for months in order to gain the votes he needs to secure victory today and follow in the footsteps of the country's previous Fifa vice-presidents Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce.

Martin played a key role in ensuring the Irish FA were named host for this year's prestigious Super Cup.

That game is played between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League, which are currently at their semi-final stages. Given that five of the remaining eight sides in European competition are founder members of the ESL, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Super Cup.

You can be sure that Martin, who leaves the post of IFA President on June 28 and who yesterday helped secure the under-19 Euro finals in Northern Ireland in 2024, will want the game played at Windsor Park.