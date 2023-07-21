Irish League clubs’ success in Europe should be a shot in the arm, claims Crusaders hero Paul Heatley

Paul Heatley grabbed the crucial goal as Crusaders overcame FC Haka to reach the second qualifying round for the Europa Conference League

Crusaders’ goal hero Paul Heatley believes his team’s win over FC Haka at Seaview on Thursday night is another shot in the arm for Irish League football.

The 36-year-old bagged a priceless second half winner to book the Shore Road boys a money-spinning Europa Conference League second round slot against crack Norwegian side Rosenborg next week.

It was another famous European night in north Belfast. Although the Crues battled out a 2-2 result in Finland seven days earlier, manager Stephen Baxter warned the job was only half done.

In a tight, cagey affair, Heatley provided a moment of pure inspiration to send the 2,500 fans packed into the ground into a frenzy.

His luck was out earlier when his low snapshot ricocheted off the base of the post, but when he picked the pocket of giant defender Anthony Herbert, there was only going to be one outcome.

He took off on a lightning 20-yard dash before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

“I couldn’t believe the big fella dithered so long on the ball,” he admitted. “My eyes lit up when I took the ball off him. In the back of my mind, I knew I missed two good chances earlier.

“The first one hit the inside of the post... it was one of those ones you hit too cleanly. For the second one, the ball just wouldn’t come down for me.

“When I saw (Herbert) was taking his time with (the ball), I took a wee chance.

“Nine times out of ten you are made to look like a fool and he goes round you, but thank goodness it paid off for me. I took the ball off him, ran through the middle and stuck it away.

“I know I had an awful lot of time, but I didn’t really feel any pressure... I’ve been at this game too long now to be honest. I knew there was no one near me and I was able to take my time.

“Credit to the gaffer, he always tells me to take my time in situations like that, keep calm when I get in there – I actually listened to him for once! Seriously, it paid off for me. I was just delighted for the team.”

Heatley admitted his manager’s game plan worked a treat.

He went on: “It was a scrappy first 45 minutes... it was a bit of stalemate. It was like a chess game. They didn’t want to venture too far forward, and we didn’t want to venture too far forward.

“Both sides knew if you take a chance, you could get caught out. Ross Clarke and myself were nullifying their wing-backs, and Billy Joe (Burns) and Jarly (Jarlath O’Rourke) were keeping their wingers quiet.

“Our focus was to stay in the game in the first half, every one of the boys carried out the game plan superbly well. After the break, we began to up the ante and show what we had to offer.

“As a player, we just concentrate on our jobs, carry out the instructions we get from the gaffer. When you listen, it pays off. When you don’t, you get shouted at.”

Heatley believes the result is a statement on how Irish League clubs have improved against European opposition.

"We want the League to progress in the right way and it’s great that Linfield, Larne and ourselves will be in the next round of the Conference League,” he added.

“Hopefully we set down at marker that there is a genuine opportunity for any Irish League club to progress in this competition.

“I think we surprised Haka with our performance out in Finland. Because of that, they were a bit more physical and confrontational (in the return leg).

“The gaffer and his backroom staff did their homework, so we knew what they would try to do, but we nullified that threat.

“Don’t forget, they are a full-time team in the middle of their season, so we took a lot of confidence from that.

“We now face another massive challenge next week against Rosenborg. We will prepare right and see what we can bring to the table again. Again, the gaffer and his team will be working overtime to get as much information possible on them.”