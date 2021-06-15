Irish League sides discover European opponents as qualifying draws made for Champions League and Europa Conference League

It'll be a clash of the champions in the first qualifying round of the Champions League after Danske Bank Premiership winners Linfield were paired with Lithuanian champions Zalgiris Vilnius.

David Healy's men were pulled out against the A Lyga winners in Tuesday's first round draw as the Blues aim to make history by becoming the first Northern Irish side to reach the group stages of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Glentoran and Larne have been handed trips to Wales in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League as they have been paired with The New Saints and Bala Town respectively.

Coleraine will have a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina to contend with in their Europa Conference League tie having been drawn against Velez.

Zalgiris qualified for the Champions League after finishing top of their league, beating FK Suduva to the title by two points, and have faced Northern Irish opponents before in Crusaders, Portadown and Lisburn Distillery.

The first leg will be in the Lithuanian capital on July 6/7, with the second leg a week later at Windsor Park, which is another boost for Linfield in their aim to progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers got a stroke of good luck as they were drawn as the 'lucky losers', with the losing team in their first round tie against Slovakian side SK Slovan Bratislava still progressing to the second round due to an inequal number of teams.

Elsewhere, Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads were drawn against Albanian side Alashkert FC.

In the Europa Conference League, it'll be the second in the Welsh Premier League against third in the Danske Bank Premiership with Glentoran up against The New Saints, with the first leg at The Oval and then away at Park Hall.

Play-off qualifiers Larne will have to take on third-placed Welsh finishers Bala Town, although on this occasion they will have their home tie as the second leg after travelling to Maes Tegrid for the first leg.

It'll be a longer trip for Coleraine, however, as they will need to navigate the journey to Bosnia for their first leg against third-placed Premier League finishers Velez, with their second match at Mourneview Park.

Elsewhere in the draw, Sligo Rovers and Bohemians were both handed trips to Iceland where they will face FH Hafnarfjordur and Stjarnan respectively, while Dundalk were paired with another Welsh side, Newtown.

The first legs will all be played on July 8, with the return fixtures a week later on July 15.