Jacob Stockdale: I have a point to prove at full-back and now and want another chance with Ireland

Irish ace defiant and keen to prove critics wrong after recent criticism

Jacob Stockdale calmly sat staring at his laptop screen in front of him and answered the barrage of questions as openly and honestly as could be expected.

For the sake of clarity, the interview was a requirement of Stockdale in his role as a brand ambassador, but in our experience plenty of top Ireland internationals have turned up to similar gigs and shown a fraction of the interest to questions of a much less inquisitive nature.

For half an hour, Stockdale never attempted to shirk the issue. After all, he has spent the last few days replaying what went wrong in Paris over and over in his head.

The 24-year-old knows his performance was nowhere near the level not only required of him by the coaches who put their trust in him, but the standards Stockdale demands of himself.

High-profile mistakes have unfortunately crept into the Ulsterman's game, but to discard his undoubted attacking talent would be foolish.

This is a tricky time in Stockdale's career, as the days of when everything he touched turned to gold in 2018 feel like a distant memory.

Andy Farrell faces a test of his head coach credentials as he must decide whether to stick with Stockdale at full-back or revert him to his more familiar position on the left wing.

That, however, is easier said than done, especially now that James Lowe is Irish-qualified.

One thing for sure is that Stockdale won't hide as he looks to rediscover his best form.

"I suppose when you think about the term 'confidence', it's essentially the belief am I still a good rugby player? And for me the answer is yeah," he insisted.

"I wouldn't be getting picked for Ireland, for Ulster if I wasn't a good rugby player. My ability level hasn't changed.

"I know I made a mistake at the weekend, but things like that happen. It's about being able to push yourself on and you're still being able to improve as an individual, even though the people around you are kind of saying, 'This lad is not great'.

"I'd say, to be honest, that it doesn't really affect my confidence. If I'm able to rise above it because of my faith in my belief that I am a good rugby player and that I know more than what other people say about me."

Transferring his off-field confidence on it is one of the biggest challenges facing Stockdale, who has endured nasty abuse on social media.

He hasn't suddenly become a bad player, but the more silly mistakes he makes, like the ones in the defeat to France, the more at risk he is for his place.

"Rugby and professional sport is entirely outcome based," Stockdale continued. "I was talking before about the New Zealand game and how everybody branded me as brave and confident because I went for the second chip after being charged down by Kieran Read.

"But if Kieran Read catches the ball and goes in underneath the sticks and scores five points and then I go for a chip again and it's charged down as well, I'm branded an idiot."

Those small margins are going against Stockdale, and while he did have some good moments in attack, including a late try, he must eradicate the basic errors.

"I've played full-back a number of times, I've played wing enough and I've cleared those balls hundreds of times before," he said.

"It's just one that gets you and makes you go, 'Right, okay, I maybe need to refocus, I maybe need to do a bit of practice of clearing up those nasty grubbers'. That's it, it's not a big existential crisis, like, 'Can I play this position?'"

Stockdale hopes Farrell continues to put faith in him at 15, despite calls to be dropped. In fact, he has a point to prove.

"Yeah, look, I feel like I do," Stockdale admitted.

"I might not necessarily go to 'Faz' (Farrell) and tell him. 'Faz' is the head coach and he has a plan, and whatever he decides to go with, that's what he feels is best for the team. I'm not going to argue.

"Obviously I'd like the opportunity to play 15 again. I really enjoy it but, at the end of the day, it's up to him. There are a number of nuances in the 15 role that I'm not used to yet and it's going to take me a wee bit of a while to get used to.

"Most people are lucky, they may get to play a full season at PRO14 level or European level where they're not in that international window, but I wasn't fortunate enough to have that.

"So, I'm having to learn, not on the fly, but the lessons are going to be learned in a much bigger sense because I'm playing in that international spotlight.

"I strongly believe that, at full-back, the opportunities you get with the ball are more suited to my attacking abilities than you'd get on the wing.

"As a rugby player and a professional sportsman you have to be confident in your own ability.

"I don't see any point in going onto a pitch saying, 'I am probably the worst player here'.

"No matter how much people tell me I am not good - as long as I am still being picked by coaches and they are saying, 'I still believe in you' - I am going to believe I am good enough."

