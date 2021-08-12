Jamie Mulgrew: Linfield can come back to oust Fola Esch… we won’t play as badly again

Skipper confident Linfield can turn it around in Luxembourg

Skipper Jamie Mulgrew has sent out a chilling warning ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League clash with Fola Esch, stating ‘the tie is far from over’.

David Healy’s boys may have consumed a 2-1 defeat at Windsor Park in last week’s third round first leg showdown at Windsor Park, but Mulgrew – he will make his 46th European appearance for the Blues – insists his team are capable of repairing the damage in Luxembourg.

Following their astonishing 4-0 aggregate victory over Bosnian side Borac Banja Luka in the previous round, Healy’s boys were just not at clinical against Luxembourg’s oldest football club – the game played in front of 3,000 home fans.

They did get off to the best possible start with new boy Billy Chadwick shooting them into an early lead, but the Danske Bank Premiership champions were hit with two late strikes from Stefano Bensi and substitute Gauthier Caron.

It does make Linfield’s task much more difficult, although Mulgrew believes they will be better prepared this time. Last week’s game was brought forward two days – to Tuesday – to facilitate the Super Cup game between Chelsea and Villarreal.

With the Blues arriving home at 3am on their charter flight from Bosnia the previous Friday morning – they held Borac to a scoreless draw in scorching temperatures --, the long-serving midfielder reckons their recovery programme was affected.

“The quick turnaround was a telling factor, I think it took its toll,” said Mulgrew. “We had a difficult game played in fierce heat on the Thursday night and flew home straight after the match, arriving back in the middle of the night.

“Travelling was a killer. We hadn’t trained since the first leg (against Borac) because of Covid restrictions. The heat out there was unbelievable, and game took so much out of us.

“When we returned home, it was all about recovery, but to be honest, I think we were a bit leggy and lethargic in the first leg against Fola.”

Having benefited from nine-day break, Mulgrew reckons his team will be in mentally and physically turned in, with a money-spilling Europa Conference League play-off place up for grabs.

“It’s not out of our reach by any stretch of the imagination,” he added. “I don’t think we will play as poorly again.

“Yes, we had good spells during the game (in the first leg), but we gave the ball away too often and too cheaply at times.

“Fola were decent . . . they were quick up front and were well organised. They worked hard for each other, which you expect from teams at that level.

“We are still very much in the tie . . . we still have plenty to fight for.

“You never know, if we were to pinch an early goal, it would really open it up . . . and it would ask a few questions of them in front of their home fans.

“They may have scored two at Windsor, but with the away goal rule now done away with, it will even things up a bit.”

Striker Christy Manzinga had to settled for a place in the substitutes’ bench last week, but Mulgrew believes he could be the ace in the pack for the Blues – if he is fully recovered from injury.

He went on: “I think the fans will see the best of Christy this season. He had a horrible start to his days at the club because of injury and suspension.

“And, also take into account that Shayne Lavery was on fire last season. Christy now has had a run of games and he has shown his potential. If he can stay injury free, he will kick on.

“Shayne also had an indifferent start to his career at the club. He came back from Scotland, and it was stop-start . . . he never really got the chance to play 90 minutes consistently at a competitive level which was the same as Christy.

“Christy has a lot to offer and I’ve no doubt he will show his quality this season.”