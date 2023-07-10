Joel Cooper can make the difference in Linfield’s European bid: Matthew Clarke

Matthew Clarke believes the irrepressible Joel Cooper could be the man to pick the pockets of Albanian side Vllaznia in the Europa Conference League opener at Windsor Park on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old former Oxford United man was at his impish best against Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Cooper may not have got on the scoresheet, but he teased, tantalised and basically led Derek McInnes’ team on a merry dance at the sunny international venue.

It was Chris McKee who delivered the winner after only 12 minutes. Perhaps it was fitting the goal came from Cooper’s corner kick.

Clarke, who captained the team in place of Jamie Mulgrew, is confident if Cooper can produce the same trickery and bursts of energy, the Blues will give the Albanians an uncomfortable 90 minutes.

“Coops was unplayable at times,” he laughed. “When he’s on form, he is one of the best players in the League.

“Sometimes he goes under a little bit and he needs a few boys to keep on top of him, but there is no harm in that.

“When he is on it, and he has shown many times what he is capable of, he’s one of the top players in the division.

“It was probably our best pre-season performance so far, it came at a good time. Based on the way we played and the possession we had, we were quite comfortable.

“I thought we were very good and had a good shape about us, we were comfortable throughout the game.

“We were probably wasteful in front of goal. We won by one goal, but it could have been more. To be honest, our play deserved a few more goals.

“It certainly was a good builder going into Thursday night, the performance will stand us in good stead for the European challenge.

“We are under no illusions, it will be a tough, tight game. They finished fourth in the Albanian Superliga last season, so they did well for themselves and it sets off the alarm bells for us.”

Joel Cooper shone in Linfield's pre-season workout against Kilmarnock

Clarke is already looking forward to the start of the domestic season early next month as the Blues bid to wrest the Gibson Cup back from Larne.

He added: “Second place has definitely no place at this club, it’s not good enough at Linfield Football Club. We can’t go two years without success. We were disappointed the way we surrendered last year.

“We are already looking forward to the start of the season and getting back to the bread and butter of the League campaign. We have a good, tasty tie to open the programme, at home to Cliftonville — it’s one we are already relishing.

“It will be a daunting season because every team, particularly in the top six, have strengthened very well, they have all brought in good, experienced players.

“Crusaders did well in the transfer window, they have a lot of good players who know the League well.

“Coleraine have brought in good signings, while, obviously, Glentoran and Larne were always going to strengthen with the budgets they have at their disposal.”

“Larne are champions, they knew they couldn’t afford to stand still, and they haven’t — they have invested in players as have Glentoran. But we must look after ourselves and not worry what happens outside our club.”