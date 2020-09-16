Josh Carson: Maribor shock is what dreams are made of and now Coleraine want a repeat performance against Motherwell
Shoot-out drama rivals NI caps and Ipswich impact for Coleraine ace
Steven Beacom
Josh Carson has played four times for Northern Ireland, made an explosive scoring start to his professional career at Ipswich Town, was a title winner with Linfield and last season won the League Cup with Coleraine having suffered agony at missing out on their Irish Cup success a couple of years before.