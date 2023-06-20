Larne and Crusaders headed to Finland in Europe as Northern Irish clubs discover opponents

Larne's reward for winning the Premiership is a trip to Finland in the Champions League

Larne are headed to Finland for their first ever taste of Champions League football as they have been drawn against HJK Helsinki in the first qualifying round.

The Premiership champions will travel to the Finnish capital on July 11/12 for the first leg before welcoming their opponents to Solitude, their designated ground, for the second leg a week later.

They will be joined in Finland by Irish Cup champions Crusaders, who will take on FC Haka Valkeakoski in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The first leg, on July 13, will be played in Finland, with the return leg at Seaview being played a week later.

Meanwhile, Premiership runners-up Linfield are headed to Albania where they will take on KF Vllaznia, while Play-Off winners Glentoran have Maltese opponents to look forward to in the shape of Gżira United FC.

Linfield’s first leg will be at Windsor Park, with the Glens hosting Gżira in their second leg.

And there is a trip to the Faroe Islands for Derry City to embark on after they were paired with HB Tórshavn, with the second leg being played at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

