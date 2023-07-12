Larne could have got a result in Helsinki on another day, claims manager Tiernan Lynch

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 HJK Helsinki v Larne Champions League 12/07/2023 Larne’s Andy Ryan gets away from HJK Helsinki’s defenders during this evenings game at the Bolt Arena. Photo Dean Houston/Pacemaker Press

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch admits he left Finland tonight with mixed emotions after the club’s Champions League debut which was 134 years in the making.

A penalty after three minutes from former Brighton striker Bojan Radulovic settled the tie in favour of hosts HJK Helsinki and ensured they would come to Solitude next week with the slim advantage.

However, Larne’s performance, especially in the second half when they carved out a number of opportunities, will give them a lot of belief that the tie isn’t dead yet.

Boss Lynch and his team flew home straight after the final whistle and he was left to reflect on a night of being proud at the performance but disappointed at the outcome.

“It’s mixed emotions because they are delighted for each other but feel we could have got another result on a different day,” he said.

“I think we under-performed, to be honest, in the first half.

“It’s the first time in the Champions League and we were a little bit in awe and we maybe gave them too much respect.

“We had a little talk at half-time about being a bit braver and showing what we are all about as a team and a club.

“I think we definitely did that in the second half. You can’t take away from the fact that they are a good side but we had as many chances as them, if not more.

“They weren’t half chances, they were good chances and on another day at least one of them end up in the back of the net.”

Larne’s opponents are halfway through their campaign, with the Invermen still in pre-season, and Lynch feels it may have been a different night if roles were reversed.

“Fitness levels probably had to be taken into account tonight with the way we played," he added.

“If we had been the team who were 16 or 17 games into our season we would probably have got a bit higher up the pitch and been able to press them a bit more.

“We had to take Dylan Sloan off – who was outstanding – because of cramp and I don’t think happens when you’re halfway through the season the way they are.”

The fact that Larne refused to crumble after conceding with just three minutes gone is testament to the character in the team, according to boss Lynch.

“It’s great credit to the players,” he said.

“There’s a lot of hype about the game and when you concede so early on the players could have gone into their shells and even crumbled and it could have been a long night.

“The players knew they had more in them and I think they proved that in the second half especially.”