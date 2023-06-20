Larne headed to Finland in Champions League as Linfield, Crusaders and Glentoran wait to discover Conference League opponents

Linfield came within touching distance of the Europa League groups when they faced Qarabag in 2019

Larne are headed to Finland for their first ever taste of Champions League football as they have been drawn against HJK Helsinki in the first qualifying round.

The Premiership champions will travel to the Finnish capital on July 11/12 for the first leg before welcoming their opponents to Inver Park for the second leg a week later.

At 2pm, Linfield, Crusaders and Glentoran will discover who they will face in the first qualifying round for the Europa Conference League.

Here’s who each team could face:

Europa Conference League

Linfield: KA Akureyri (Israel), Víkingur (Faroe Islands), SC Gjilani (Kosovo), KF Vllaznia (Albania), FCB Magpies (Gibraltar)

Crusaders: MŠK Žilina (Slovakia), FC Haka Valkeakoski (Finland), Derry City FC (Republic of Ireland), Víkingur Reykjavík (Iceland), Haverfordwest County AFC (Wales)

Glentoran: F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg), FC Shkupi 1927 (Macedonia), B36 Tórshavn (Faroe Islands), Gżira United FC (Malta), Europa FC (Gibraltar), FC Santa Coloma (Andorra)

