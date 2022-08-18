Linfield blow two-goal lead in Latvia as RFS strike late double to leave Europa Conference League Play-Off in limbo

RFS 2 Linfield 2

Linfield blew a two-goal lead in the final few minutes of their Europa Conference League Play-Off first-leg against RFS, with two late goals earning the Latvian champions a 2-2 draw in Riga.

Goals from Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper had David Healy’s men in dreamland at Skonto Stadium and seemingly with one foot in the group stages of a European competition.

But RFS refused to lie down and they struck a late hammer blow, Kevin Friesenbichler pulling one goal back in the 88th-minute before Žiga Lipušček’s thunderbolt in the sixth minute of added time levelled the tie.

It’s a brutal setback for the Danske Bank Premiership champions, but a win in the second leg at Windsor Park next week would still be enough to make them the first Irish League to reach the group stages of Europe.

And as much as they will be devastated by the finish, Linfield will know they rode their luck a little, too, as RFS missed a penalty in the first-half with the score 0-0, while the hosts had a couple more chances that they will have felt they should have buried.

In all, it leaves the tie delicately poised going back to Belfast next week, but if you’d offered needing to win one game at home to reach the European group stages to Healy at the start of the season, chances are he would have taken it.

The Blues nearly found themselves behind just eight minutes in when Tomáš Šimkovič deftly lobbed the ball in behind the defence but inches out of the reach of lethal striker Andrej Ilić before midfielder Alfusainey Jatta’s bullet header from three yards was somehow denied by Chris Johns.

After surviving those scares, it seemed like Linfield were destined to fall behind under controversial circumstances when RFS were given a penalty for a handball in the box that mystified the visitors, only for them to receive another reprieve as Petr Mareš blazed it wide.

RFS kept coming, Brazilian midfielder Emerson rippled the side-netting from the angle before Johns just about corralled a dipping shot from Šimkovič, and that allowed Fallon to put them ahead against the run of play.

It was Kirk Millar who kept the ball alive on the edge of the box, turning it back towards the penalty spot for his onrushing midfield partner who made no mistake with the low finish past Pāvels Šteinbors five minutes before the break.

Cedric Kouadio should have levelled for the Latvians just before the interval, the striker found by a ball over the top one-on-one with Johns, but he scuffed his shot tamely wide.

After a rather uneventful start to the second half, which saw both sides have half chances – Emerson shooting low at Johns before Chris Shields volleyed a corner over – Cooper then produced an individual piece of brilliance to double Linfield’s lead.

The winger raced down the left wing at pace and, despite the narrow angle, managed to cut into the box and arrow a low shot across Šteinbors and into the back of the net off the far post.

But just when it looked like Healy’s side had secured a vital two-goal lead to take back to Windsor Park in a week’s time, there were two stings in the tail that leaves everything delicately poised.

First came Friesenbichler’s bullet header from a corner with two minutes to go, sparking life into the hosts but seemingly only good enough to give them a glimmer of hope going into the second-leg.

But then, with the game deep into second-half stoppage time, up stepped Lipušček on the edge of the box, the centre-back rifling a powerful shot through traffic and past the unsighted Johns to tie it up right at the death.

Game on at Windsor Park.