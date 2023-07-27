Manager David Healy knows Linfield will have to step it up against Pogón Szczecin

Linfield manager David Healy has backed his players to deliver another magical Windsor Park performance in Europe.

The Blues face Polish giants Pogoń Szczecin in tonight’s Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round, First Leg tie and will need to dig out another heroic display in front of their supporters.

Managed by Swede Jens Gustafsson, Pogoń finished fourth in an 18-team League last season behind winners Raków Częstochowa, Legia Warsaw and Lech Poznań.

Healy’s men lost 1-0 to Vllaznia in humid conditions in Albania but squeezed through 3-2 on aggregate. This assignment is much more daunting, but Linfield can take inspiration from golden European memories at the international venue.

Linfield famously conquered FK Qarabağ of Azerbaijan and FK Sutjeska of Montenegro on their own patch in 2019, and recent home comforts include a 1-0 win over Bodø/Glimt and a thumping 4-0 triumph over Bosnian champions Borac Banja Luka.

Vllaznia were also put to the sword (3-1) in the last round.

Pogoń Szczecin won’t fear coming to Windsor, but Healy is banking on another big European display from his side.

“The Poles are better than the Albanians, it’s that simple,” said the Blues boss.

“They have really good, effective players who have played in top Leagues around Europe, and they have a few internationals.

“This team are good, there is no point in me telling the players lies, but they are not Barcelona, Real Madrid or Inter Milan. We will need a percentage improvement in our overall performance if we want to win the game.

“Are we capable? Absolutely, we have a strong home record and we have done it before.

“I have every belief the players will put in a performance, with the full backing of the crowd behind us. Hopefully, it will be another big night at Windsor.”

Healy added: “When you progress through rounds, you know you are stepping up a level, and this is a tough draw against a team from a high-quality League.

“But we can demonstrate why we have been strong at home and can reward the fans with a big performance.”

During last year’s Europa Conference League qualifiers, Pogoń Szczecin defeated KR 4-2 on aggregate – overcoming the Iceland side 4-1 at home – before losing to Danish outfit Brøndby IF 5-1 on aggregate.

Healy says his men are approaching the tie with a healthy dose of respect but little fear.

“No matter what round you are in, home form is key in Europe,” he added.

“A lot of the top managers will say if you win home games, it’s enough to get you through the group stages. Our home form has been good and the players need to have that in their memory bank, knowing how strong we have been here before.

“Next week, it will be a tough place to go, but we want to take some sort of advantage to it. Of course I believe we will still be in the tie.

“It is defeatist saying we simply want to keep the tie alive. We want to win the game and we are capable of that.

“We have played a similar team in Qarabağ who like to dominate the ball with their full-backs playing high. It’s a mixture of delving into what we know about them and our previous tests against similar opposition.”

Linfield’s impressive European performances have made them the seeded team for this game against the Poles, who got their new League campaign under way last Friday night with a 1-0 away win against Warta Poznań.

Healy is rightly proud of the Blues’ record on the continent, a journey which has featured two Play-Offs against Qarabağ and then Latvian side RFS last year.

“I think everything we do at Linfield goes under the radar,” added the former Northern Ireland striker. “No disrespect to Larne, we beat the champions of Bosnia and Montenegro a few years ago.

“We beat Sutjeska home and away. We beat Borac convincingly at home and drew away.

“People would have looked at the Larne result (a 3-0 defeat to Ballkani in Tuesday’s first leg) and thought it was only a team from Kosovo, but the danger signs were there for me and I’m sure Tiernan (Lynch) had his team prepared well for that.

“European football is never straightforward. Beating Bodø/Glimt and Qarabağ at home, as well as the other sides, were fantastic because it is no easy feat winning in Europe.

“Credit to Crusaders for beating Haka, and they have a big challenge against Rosenborg, while Larne put it up to a good Helsinki team. I’m sure there is still optimism with Larne and we wish them well.

“You just have to look at the international results to see how countries and clubs are improving. I have no doubt Kosovo will be a top 25 nation within the next few years.”

Pogoń Szczecin, whose fans are banned from attending this fixture after a UEFA sanction for causing trouble in the game in Denmark against Brøndby last year, pose a massive threat to the Blues.

“They have pace, power and quality, certainly in the final third,” continues Healy.

“Kamil Grosicki has played at the top level and he is still in really good condition.

“I enjoyed watching him in the Premier League with his energy.

“They have a player on the right-hand side, who is 21, Marcel Wędrychowski. I have no doubt he will end up in Germany or in a top League in the next few years from what I have seen of him.

“In wide areas, they have players who can beat you, and they have two clever centre-forwards.

“We need to limit them, but you have four or five days’ preparation and it’s the challenge I relish.

“When we play domestically, we know so much about each other, but I enjoy learning about other teams.”