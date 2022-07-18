Linfield face potential rematch with Europa League rivals Qarabag as Polish or Danish trip could await Crusaders

Linfield could be reunited with old foes Qarabag in the Europa League

Linfield could be set for a reunion with old Europa League foes Qarabağ if they drop into the second tier of the European structure, while Crusaders could be headed to Poland or Denmark in the Europa Conference League.

David Healy's Blues now know that if they can defeat Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in their Champions League second qualifying round tie that they will face the winners of the tie between Lithuania's Žalgiris and Sweden's Malmö in the third round.

Žalgiris are the dominant force in Lithuanian football having finished no lower than second place every year since 2011 and they won last season's A Lyga by nine points, and they do, of course, also have history with Linfield having beaten them in last season's Champions League first qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Malmö are also no strangers to Northern Ireland after facing Portadown and Ballymena United in recent years, with the Swedish champions winning the Allsvenskan on goal difference from AIK last season.

Should Linfield lose to Bodø/Glimt, however, then they will drop into the Europa League, where rivals Qarabağ - who knocked them out in a play-off in 2019 - could await in the third round if they were to lose their Champions League qualifying tie with Swiss champions Zürich.

Blues fans will have bad memories of Qarabağ, who triumphed on away goals after the two sides drew 4-4 in their play-off tie two years ago, and they will want revenge on the Azeri champions, who romped to a 19-point Premier Leaue title win last season.

Similarly, Zürich had an easy time of it in last year's Super League as they cruised to a 14-point victory and they would also be very difficult opponents, making it hard to predict who will win their contest.

Linfield face Bodø/Glimt in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie at Windsor Park tomorrow, with the return leg in Norway a week later.

Meanwhile, Crusaders will take on either Poland's Pogoń Szczecin or Brøndby of Denmark in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League should they stun Swiss giants Basel.

Pogoń Szczecin finished third in the Polish Ekstraklasa last season for the second straight season and they were only nine points off winners Lech Poznań, however it seems likelier that Brøndby will prevail.

The Scandinavian outfit have European pedigree as the only Danish side to reach a European Semi-Final in the 1991 UEFA Cup, and they won the Superliga in 2021, however they finished fourth last season, 20 points behind FC Copenhagen.

Before that, Crusaders have the small task of defeating Swiss powerhouses Basel, with the Seaview men heading to St Jakob-Park on Thursday for the first leg and the return match on the Shore Road a week later.

See how the draws unfolded on our LIVE blog below!