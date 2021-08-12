Linfield knocked out of Europe by Fola Esch as Larne pull off shock win over Pacos de Ferreira but can't overturn deficit to land Tottenham tie

Linfield and Larne's European campaigns have come to an end.

The Irish League's involvement in this season's UEFA competitions is over after Linfield and Larne both exited the European Conference League.

Here's everything you need to know about their defeats in the third qualifying round as Linfield's slack finishing prove costly while Larne pulled off another huge win at Inver Park:

Fola Esch (4) 2-1 (2) Linfield

Linfield will be wondering how on earth they managed to exit the Europa Conference League at the hands of Fola Esch tonight.

The Blues put in a dominant display in Luxembourg and battered their hosts, whose goal somehow remained unbreached until the Blues netted through Sam Roscoe in the final minute.

By then, they had needed two to force extra-time after Bruno Correia Mendes had netted to extend the aggregate lead to 3-1. Rodrigo Parreira would complete a 2-1 win on the night, 4-1 on aggregate, for Fola in injury-time but in truth, it was Correia Mendes' goal - and the cruel nature of it - that had settled the tie.

Linfield were camped inside the Fola half from the off and remained as such for the majority of a frustrating 90 minutes.

Captain Jamie Mulgrew went close early with a well-struck drive from outside the box that was superbly tipped round the post.

Fola briefly threatened to push further forward but Linfield only got stronger and should have taken the lead before the break through Fallon. Niall Quinn's cross-cum-shot fooled the goalkeeper, clipped the bar and bounced down into the box where the waiting midfielder could only scuff a shot wide when he knew he should have done better.

Linfield's start to the second half was even better as the Blues piled incessant pressure on their hosts' charmed goalmouth. First Quinn saw two efforts stopped by the goalkeeper in quick succession, then Trai Hume's header looped agonisingly over the bar when he climbed highest to meet a Quinn delivery.

As the close shaves became more and more incredible, there was the most cruel of twists for the Blues on 67 minutes.

First came a huge let-off for Fola, or rather a closely-packed series of them. Fallon's chipped cross was headed onto the bar by substitute Christy Manzinga and, from the rebound, Michael Newberry's close range drive was somehow deflected over the bar. Then from the resulting corner, full debutant Roscoe's header was blocked on the line.

And, in typical fashion, Fola were ruthless on the break, racing upfield for Bruno Correia Mendes to ripple the net and break Linfield hearts.

The Blues continued to push forward, now knowing they needed two to force extra-time, but neither Christy Manzinga nor substitute Andrew Clarke could hit the target with slack finishing that proved the story of the night.

Roscoe then stooped to head Manzinga's cross home in the final minute. Linfield still needed another but when the ball next rippled the net, it was at the other end as Rodrigo Parreira tucked home a penalty to complete the scoring.

Linfield's European run is over and they now await the beginning of the Danske Bank Premiership season at home to Crusaders on August 28.

Larne (1) 1-0 (4) Pacos de Ferreira

Larne ended their European campaign in the most fitting of circumstances as they shocked Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 at Inver Park.

Man of the match Mark Randall deservedly got the goal late on, smashing a half volley beyond a helpless goalkeeper after getting on the end of a long ball down the right channel.

It was just reward for Larne's dominant performance, even if it wasn't quite the not-so-minor miracle they needed to overturn the 4-0 deficit from the first leg and go through to face Tottenham in the next round.

Larne came close to scoring early on when Ronan Hale burst through on goal but was denied by a goal-saving challenge, also seeing his calls for a penalty fall on deaf ears.

Again after the break, it was the hosts who were causing most of the problems as substitute the outstanding Randall smashed the post with a pearler of an effort a few minutes before he went one better.

When he did ripple the net, it sparked another European roar in the new Church End stand and ensure Larne's European record stands at six played, four games won, one draw and just one game lost.

If the club hierarchy led by Kenny Bruce have their way, this was the first of many European campaigns at the new-look Inver Park.