Linfield rewarded with Hearts tie in Europa League Play-Off if they overcome Zürich test

Linfield’s European campaign means their season has already been action packed

Linfield will face a short hop across the Irish Sea to face cinch Premiership side Heart of Midlothian in the Europa League Play-Off round if they can defeat FC Zürich in their third qualifying round tie.

David Healy’s Blues dropped into the second-tier competition after they lost their Champions League second qualifying round tie to Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and will take on Zürich this Thursday in the first leg.

However, they now know that Scottish opposition awaits them should they defeat their Swiss rivals, with Hearts lined up to face the winners of the tie.

Linfield have recent history with Scottish teams having been knocked out of the 2017/18 Champions League by Celtic, but this will be only the second time they have faced a team from the Scottish Premiership in a European fixture.

This will be a first meeting with Northern Irish opposition in Europe for Hearts, who qualified for the Europa League by finishing third in the Premiership last season and have failed to reach the group stages of Europe since 2004.

There would also be returns to Northern Ireland for defender Michael Smith and striker Liam Boyce, the former having left Ballymena United in 2011 and the latter playing for Cliftonville up to 2014.

Should Linfield progress then the first leg of the Play-Off would be on August 18 at Windsor Park, with the return fixture at Tynecastle a week later on August 25.

However, if they drop into the Europa Conference League, then the Danske Bank Premiership champions will be in line to take on the winners of the tie between RFS of Latvia or Maltese outfit Hibernians.

RFS, the winners of the Latvian Higher League and Latvian Cup in 2021 despite only being founded 11 years ago, will be favourites to progress and are currently second in their League this season, with striker Andrej Ilić tied at the top of the goal-scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Maltese champions Hibernians were knocked out of the Champions League by Shamrock Rovers and have never reached the group stages of Europe, but did knock out Estonian side FC Levadia in the second qualifying round.

In the same draws, Shamrock Rovers will be headed to either Azerbaijani outfit Qarabağ FK or Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC in the Play-Off if they defeat FC Shkupi 1927 in their third qualifying round tie.

Were they to lose, they would also drop into the Europa Conference League where the winners of Kosovo's Ballkani or Faroese side KÍ Klaksvík would await them.

Should St Patrick's Athletic defeat Bulgaria's PFC CSKA-Sofia in their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie then they would face either Danish outfit Brøndby IF or Crusaders' conquerors FC Basel 1893.

It will be one of FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) or Fotbal Club FCSB (Romania) for Sligo Rovers if they beat Viking FK, while West Ham United will go up against Viborg FF (Denmark) or B36 Tórshavn (Faroe Islands).

In the Champions League Play-Off round, Rangers have been handed a tough draw should they defeat Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, with Monaco or PSV Eindhoven awaiting them.