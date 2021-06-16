Linfield to wait for Champions League second qualifying round opponents as Irish League clubs discover European fate

Linfield will have to wait to discover their second qualifying round opponents in the Champions League if they can defeat Lithuanian champions Zalgiris Vilnius in the first round.

David Healy's Danske Bank Premiership champions will take on either Ferencvaros of Hungary or a preliminary qualifying round winner in the second round should they progress.

Meanwhile, in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, Coleraine have been handed a massive draw after being paired with Greek side AEK Athens if they could see off Velez in round one.

Glentoran have been handed a fairly favourable draw against either Gibraltar's Europa or Lithuania's Kaunos Zalgiris, while Larne would take on Danish outfit AGF Aarhus if they won through.

Elsewhere in the draws, Celtic begin life under Ange Postecoglou with a particularly challenging Champions League second qualifying round tie against last year's group stage competitors Denmark's FC Midtjylland.

Linfield will likely take on Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round of the Champions League if they progressed given the Hungarian champions would be heavy favourites against the preliminary qualifier.

That preliminary winner could yet be one of four teams - Folgore (San Marino), Prishtina (Kosovo), HB Tórshavn (Faroe Islands) or Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) - all of whom would not be fancied to shock the eastern European club.

It is a very tough draw for the Belfast club as they would take on a team in Ferencvaros that were in the group stages of the Champions League last season, knocking out Celtic in the qualifiers on the way, and will no doubt want to repeat the feat this year.

Like in the first round, the Blues would have home advantage in the second leg if they were in the tie, with the first leg away on July 20/21 and the return fixture pencilled in for Belfast a week later.

If they were to be defeated by Vilnius, Linfield do have a safety net in that they would drop into the Europa Conference League where they would face the losers of CFR Cluj and Borac Banja Luka in the second qualifying round.

With Cluj one of the sides with an eye on reaching the group stages of the Champions League, it is likely the Blues would take on the Bosnians instead, however Healy's side obviously would rather not be in that position.

Elsewhere in the second tier draw, Coleraine will be eyeing up a particularly tasty clash with AEK Athens, who reached the last-32 of the Europa League in 2018, including a second leg clash at the 69,000-capacity Athens Olympic Stadium.

Larne's reward if they should overcome Bala Town would be what appears to be a winnable tie against Danish side Aarhus, while Glentoran too would fancy their chances against either Europa or current Lithuanian league leaders Kaunos Zalgiris.

That tie would likely be against the Lithuanians, who are finished third in their domestic league last time out, but a match against either club would still be seen as a tie the east Belfast team could navigate.

The Inver Reds would start their second qualifying round tie at home before heading away to Denmark, while Glentoran would host the second leg at The Oval after travelling for their first leg tie.

Meanwhile, Celtic's opponents in the League Path of the Champions League were confirmed as they will take on Danish opposition in FC Midtjylland in Postecoglou's first competitive game in charge.

As the runners-up in the Scottish Premiership last season, the Hoops enter in the second qualifying round and face a tough assignment against a team that were in the group stages of the Champions League last season.

The first leg is scheduled for Parkhead on July 20/21 before Celtic travel to the MCH Arena on July 27/28 for the second match.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers could face Young Boys of Switzerland in the second qualifying round should they overcome SK Slovan Bratislava in their first round.

And Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads are in line to play one of Teuta (Albania) or Sheriff Tiraspol (Macedonia) if they defeat Alashkert in their opening qualifier.