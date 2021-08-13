Linfield will bounce back from European agony for league title defence, insists Sam Roscoe

Linfield defender Sam Roscoe believes the team will park their Europa Conference League disappointment quickly as they now prepare for their Danske Bank Premiership defence.

The Blues saw their European run come to a premature end as they were beaten 2-1 by Fola Esch in the second leg of their third qualifying round tie, exiting the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

But the scoreline doesn't tell the whole story as Linfield produced a performance that on any other night would have been enough to see them over the line against the Luxembourg side, only they couldn't find the net.

David Healy's men could have easily won the tie outright let alone taken it to extra-time, such was the volume of chances they created, but they found themselves continually thwarted by Fola goalkeeper Emanuel Cabral and some incredible blocks from the home defence.

Instead, it was Bruno Correia Mendes who put Fola ahead and, although Roscoe levelled in the 90th minute, it was too little too late and Rodrigo Parreira converted a penalty deep into injury time to condemn the Blues to defeat on the night and on aggregate.

English defender Roscoe admitted that it was just one of those nights for Linfield where things weren't going to fall their way and instead turned his attentions to their league defence, which begins on August 28 against Crusaders.

"I think we did deserve to probably win the game in the end. Everyone can see we had a lot of really good chances and it was just one of those nights where it wasn't meant to be. We had a few blocked off the line and they produced some great blocks," he said.

"It's a tough one to take but, look, we'll regroup and we'll go again. It's a learning curve. On another day, three or four of those go in and sometimes you get those in football.

"You can't fault the boys' effort tonight, especially in these conditions out here, it's really hot. (Fola) came in and sat off the ball but at the end of the day we have to score more goals."

Roscoe has had to be patient since joining Linfield, with an interrupted pre-season meaning he has been forced to watch as others have impressed in his absence, with Thursday's game his first 90 minutes since joining from Ayr United.

But the 23-year-old acknowledges that he was always playing catch-up and, now that he has a start under his belt, he hopes that manager Healy has seen enough to trust him with more game time going forward.

"It was so good (getting 90 minutes). Feels like it's been a long time," said Roscoe, who was thrown up front in the last few minutes against Fola in a bid for a goal.

"Obviously I had a few hiccups when I first moved here, so I missed a few of the pre-season games, and then the boys have brilliant in the lead-up to this in Europe, so I just had to wait my turn. Tonight I got my chance and hopefully I showed the gaffer what I can do.

"It's a great bunch (of lads). There's a great mix of youth and experience and I've settled in well. All the boys have hopefully taken to me! I've enjoyed it and I'm really looking forward to the season starting now."