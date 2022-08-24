Linfield will play more big games this season, but Thursday’s European decider is already guaranteed to be their biggest

Linfield’s Kyle McClean in action in the first leg of their Europa Conference League Play-Off tie against RFS

It’s only August, but on Thursday night Linfield will play their most important game of the season. That’s how huge the second leg of the Europa Conference League play-off against Latvian side RFS is for the Blues.

David Healy’s team could be involved in another last day shoot-out for the Irish Premiership title or in an Irish Cup Final versus Glentoran at the end of the campaign and, sure, both would be big. But they’ve been there, done that and won that. Thursday evening represents a shot at history, new horizons and an accomplishment no other Irish League club has achieved. Reaching the group stages of European competition is a different level.

There’s also £2.5 million to play for. That’s the financial windfall Linfield will land should they beat RFS, though the manager, players and fans will tell you the glory means more than the money. Some board members may have an alternative view.

Had the Blues not conceded two late goals in the first leg, they would almost be home and hosed after Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper strikes put them in control in Riga. Linfield must ensure they aren’t counting the cost of that 2-2 draw come the final whistle at Windsor Park.

Given their run to date in Europe, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there was more last gasp drama tomorrow.

Remember, Linfield are only in this position thanks to a stunning injury time goal from inspirational captain Jamie Mulgrew, which sent their opening Champions League encounter with TNS into extra time where Ethan Devine delivered a classy finish to beat the Welsh outfit 2-0 on aggregate.

That result gave Linfield three chances of group phase qualification. There was another brilliant late winner from Kirk Millar in the home leg against Bodø/Glimt, who destroyed the Blues 8-0 in the return leg, knocking them into a Europa League affair versus FC Zürich, with the Swiss rolling past the Irish League’s best 5-0 overall, leading to a Europa Conference League confrontation between Latvia and Northern Ireland.

Healy has been victorious in those before, netting the only goal in a Belfast international 16 years ago.

Who will be the hero at Windsor Park this time? It’s a pity classy Cooper is suspended, but Eetu Vertainen is in form after his two goal blast at the weekend in the League win at Newry, while Andrew Clarke, Chris McKee and consistent scorer of priceless goals Devine all know where the net is.

Then there’s Robbie McDaid. What a time it would be for the talented Omagh man to score his first goal for Linfield following his summer move from fierce rivals Glentoran.

The game management of experienced and high quality performers like Mulgrew, Chris Shields and Matthew Clarke will be key.

Under Healy’s astute management, Linfield have dominated domestically, winning a treble, a double and five championships out of six. They have also impressed in Europe, only missing out on the Europa League group stages in 2019 to Qarabağ on away goals. This, though, is a golden opportunity to take that next step.

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk have delivered group stage football for the League of Ireland.

Win tomorrow in front of a raucous Linfield crowd and Healy’s Blues will have done it for themselves and the Irish League, providing the most tangible evidence yet that the top division in Northern Ireland is on the up. How teams do in Europe is the truest barometer of any League and, amongst all the good, bad and ugly in our game, a triumph for Linfield would put Irish League football on a higher plane and in the spotlight for the right reasons.

Ironically, with a demanding Thursday/Sunday schedule, making it to the Europa Conference League group stages could be detrimental to their title challenge, but Healy will cross that bridge should he come to it.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer has enjoyed many a glorious night at Windsor Park over the years. Success tomorrow evening and this one might prove to be his most satisfying yet.