Linfield’s European hopes hanging by a thread as five-star Pogon Szczecin storm Windsor Park

Linfield manager David Healy remonstrates with the officials in their defeat to Pogon Szczecin

Two goals scored, two disallowed and too many sloppy goals conceded by Linfield. This was a dramatic night of football at Windsor Park and, ultimately, a frustrating one for David Healy’s men.

Last season the Blues suffered a European exit on penalties after injury time heartbreak in extra time. This time around their departure from continental competition is much more clear cut.

They are out with the return leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round clash in Poland still to come after letting in five goals against Pogon Szczecin on home turf.

For a 15 minute period after the break when Daniel Finlayson scored and Matthew Fitzpatrick had a goal disallowed for offside, Linfield showed what they were all about.

It was the same in the final 10 when Ben Hall netted and Kirk Millar had a goal ruled out.

Those two spells got the 4,500 home crowd going, but the game lasts 90 minutes and, overall, Pogon, while not being Poles apart, were the superior outfit, capitalising on some basic errors by the Blues.

Pogon had several internationals in their starting line-up including skipper Kamil Grosicki, previously a winger with Hull and West Bromwich Albion who won 88 caps for Poland.

They were slicker early on. What Linfield could not afford was any blunders against a side who were a level above, yet captain for the evening Matthew Clarke made an error that allowed Luka Zahovic to streak clear on goal.

One mistake followed another, with Clarke bringing the Slovenian international down. The 14th minute penalty was calmly converted by Grosicki.

It was a poor start for the home team, who needed to show more belief, be stronger on the ball and move it quicker to find a way back into the contest.

As the first half progressed Chris Shields, Chris McKee and Joel Cooper looked to do that, as did impressive new recruit Jack Scott, but then on 40 minutes the Blues conceded another soft goal.

Grosicki swung in a corner and it was met firmly at the near post by Joao Gamboa, whose drive flew past Chris Johns into the net. Too easy for the Poles.

In the opening exchanges of the second period there was more intent from Healy’s team, who caused alarm in the Pogon area from set pieces, and while that was encouraging, the opposition goalkeeper was not tested.

When they did, they found Dante Stipica wanting in the 55th minute, dropping Kirk Millar’s free-kick at the feet of Finlayson who showed tremendous composure to score, raising an almighty roar from the Linfield faithful.

There was plenty of belief now. On the hour, Scott’s sensational surging run was followed by a clever pass to McKee, whose shot was superbly saved by Stipica. Fitzpatrick slid the rebound into the net but the celebrations were short-lived as he was flagged offside.

If that was a crushing blow for the Blues, a third goal for Pogon, again from a corner with Mariusz Malec the close range scorer, on 63 minutes was even worse.

Greek star Efthymios Koulouris made it four in the 66th minute after excellent work from Linus Wahlqvist, with Linfield’s game management not up to their usual standard.

To their credit, Linfield kept going and grabbed a second with 10 minutes remaining on the clock through Hall, who brilliantly volleyed in from inside the box.

That was 4-2, and Millar thought he had reduced the deficit further on 87 minutes but the offside flag went up again, much to the fury of the Linfield fans and players.

Healy was not happy either. He had been bemused by some curious officiating and was booked when he made his feelings known.

And then as the clock struck the 95th minute, Mariusz Fornalczyk netted for the Poles to seal the deal for them.

When the final whistle blew, Linfield supporters applauded their own team and jeered Slovenia referee David Smajc.

Prior to the game it was Polish fans who were unhappy at not being allowed in to see the match, with the build up dominated by announcements from Linfield about a UEFA ban on Pogon Szczecin supporters.

It was evident by the police presence outside the stadium before kick-off that there was additional security at the match.

Scores of Polish fans were in Belfast on Thursday and sources suggested a number of them tried to gain entry into the ground only to be turned away.

Outside police were doing random checks on people approaching the stadium.

Had the Linfield players been as diligent at crucial times they would have secured a better result.

LINFIELD: Johns, Scott, Finlayson, Hall, M Clarke, Shields, McClean (Mulgrew 82), Millar, Cooper, McKee (Robertson 82), Fitzpatrick. Subs not used: Walsh, Newberry, A Clarke, Doherty, Maygarth, Devine, Archer, McKay, Annett, McStravick.

POGON SZCZECIN: Stipica, Wahlqvist, Zech (Loncar 46), Malec, Koutris, Wędrychowski (Kowalczyk 54), Gamboa, Łęgowski (Kurzawa 54), Zahović (Fornalczyk 85), Grosicki, Koulouris (Gorgon 67). Subs not used: Holewiński, Lisowski,Borges, Stolarski, Wawrzynowicz, Smoliński, Bichakhchyan.

Referee: David Smajc (Slovenia)