Lisburn gymnastics star Ewan McAteer vaults into contention for the Olympics

NI man now is hoping to follow in footsteps of his pal McClenaghan

A Lisburn gymnast is jumping for joy - literally - after winning gold in a major competition.

Ewan McAteer performed two spectacular vaults at the 2021 Northern European Championships in Cardiff.

He also landed the highest single score in the men’s competition on a piece of apparatus- and proved that, following the recent successes of his friend and former training partner Rhys McClenaghan, Northern Ireland is gathering up an impressive array of potential world class gymnasts.

Indeed, the 22-year-old’s vault is thought to be the best ever by a Northern Ireland gymnast.

Ewan, who has been doing gymnastics for 14 years, told the Belfast Telegraph that winning gold was a “massive” personal achievement in the face of some stiff competition.

“There were home nations gymnasts, competitors from other countries and Olympians as well, so it’s something I’m really proud of,” he said.

Ewan, who is in his fourth year of dentistry studies at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), said he’s aiming for the next Olympics.

“I was injured for the last Games in Tokyo, so Paris 2024 is my goal,” he added. “But even before that, my immediate focus is the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“The result at the weekend will be a strong help for qualifying for that – and I’m aiming to be vault champion at the next Commonwealth Games.”

Ewan, who i s “very good friends” with McClenaghan, having trained with him since they were eight, said the pair had come up through the ranks together.

“We trained and lived together in Dublin for a while, which was really great,” he said. “I came back to my local gym, Salto in Lisburn, because I go to uni here and Rhys still trains down there.

“He’s a good friend but I also enjoy competing with him. We both push each other to get to the highest level possible.”

Ewan added: “It’s great to see the development on an Irish team. Gymnastics has never really been the biggest sport in Northern Ireland or Ireland, so seeing other gymnasts like myself and Rhys starting to make waves on the international scene is really encouraging.”

Eamon Montgomery

Ewan is supported by both The Mary Peters Trust and QUB's Elite Athlete programme.

“It has been phenomenal for helping me balance my university and sporting performance,” he said.

“Through that I get access to physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists and also funding so Queen’s is a massive support network for me.

Salto boss Mandy McMaster praised Ewan’s recent success.

“He performed two spectacular vaults,” she said. “The first one scored 14.6 and was the highest single score of the men’s competition on any piece throughout the entire competition.

“Ewan has a history of success in the vault, having medalled at the 2017, 2018 and 2019 British Championships.

“His score at the weekend would have given him the bronze medal at the last Commonwealth Games which also shows he has improved significantly on this piece of apparatus.”

Next up for Ewan is hopefully selection by Ireland for the World Cup series, which starts in March 2022.

He and his coach Conor have developed a new plan which is paying off, with lots more to come.

Eamon Montgomery, also from Salto Gymnastics Club, was selected to represent Ireland at last weekend’s event.

It was 18-year-old Eamon’s first international competition as a senior and he narrowly missed out on the floor final.

The future looks bright for Eamon who had the highest difficulty on floor at the competition but an execution error during the qualification rounds cost him making the top eight for the final.