LIVE: Irish League clubs to discover Europa Conference League fate in second qualifying round draw

Coleraine and Glentoran are set to discover their Europa Conference League second qualifying round opponents

After discovering their first qualifying round opponents yesterday, all four Irish League clubs in Europe will find out who they could play in the second round today.

All eyes return to Nyon, where the second qualifying round draw for Europa Conference League will take place at 12:30pm UK time.

Linfield already know that they could take on either Hungarian champions Ferencvaros or a preliminary round winner in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, but they will still be interested in the Europa Conference League draw.

If the Blues defeat Zalgiris Vilnius in the Champions League first qualifying round then they will reach the second round, but if they lose then they will drop into the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, all three of Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne will also be aiming for second qualifying round matches in the Europa Conference League if they can overcome Velez, The New Saints and Bala Town respectively.

Also entering the draw at this stage are the Scottish sides, with Celtic already drawn against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League and Hibernian and Aberdeen preparing to discover their opponents in the Europa Conference League.

Here's who all four Irish League teams could face:

Europa Conference League

Linfield (if they lose to Zalgiris Vilnius): Ludogorets 1945 (Bulgaria)/Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus), CFR Cluj (Romania)/Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina), HJK Helsinki (Finland)/Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro), Fola Esch (Luxembourg)/Lincoln Red Imps FC (Gibraltar), HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands)/Inter Club D'Escaldes (Andorra)

Coleraine: Fehervar (Hungary)/Ararat Yerevan (Armenia), Slovacko (Czech Republic), Universitatea Craiova (Romania), Qarabag (Azerbaijan), AEK Athens (Greece)

Glentoran: Sant Julia (Andorra)/Gzira United (Malta), Honka Espoo (Finland)/NSI Runavik (Iceland), Struga (Macedonia)/Liepaja (Latvia), Dynamo Brest (Belarus), Europa FC (Gibraltar)/Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Larne: Gent (Belgium), AGF Aarhus (Denmark), Dudelange (Luxembourg), Hibernian (Scotland), Santa Clara (Portugal)

Find out who all four teams will face on our LIVE blog below!