LIVE: Irish League clubs to discover their Europa Conference League fate at first round qualifying draw

Today is a big day for those Danske Bank Premiership clubs competing in the Europa Conference League next season as they find out their preliminary opponents.

Linfield have already discovered they will face Lithuanian champions Zalgiris Vilnius in the first qualifying round for the Champions League, but Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne all still need to discover their own opponents.

The Europa Conference League draw is due to begin at 12:30pm.

All three teams have had their options narrowed down to just four teams they could face as they have already been drawn into groups to streamline the draws.

Both Larne and Glentoran could be drawn against Welsh opponents in Bala Town and The New Saints respectively, while Coleraine are guaranteed a trip further afield having avoided any British teams in their group.

Who can each team be drawn against?

Coleraine: Velez (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Mons Calpe (Gibraltar), Birkirkara (Malta), Swift Hesper (Luxembourg)

Larne: FH Hafnarfjordur (Iceland), Slask Wroclaw (Poland), KI Klaksvik (Faroe Islands), Bala Town (Wales)

Glentoran: Stjarnan (Iceland), The New Saints (Wales), Gzira United FC (Malta), Europa (Gibraltar)

Follow the draw LIVE below!