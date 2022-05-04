Liverpool fans from NI begin search for ‘gold dust’ Champions League final tickets after win over Villarreal

Liverpool fans across Northern Ireland have started a frantic search for tickets for the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Spanish team Villarreal on Tuesday night to book their place in the Paris decider on May 28.

They won 3-2 on Tuesday night, winning 5-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final, but getting there for fans in Northern Ireland will be a huge endeavour.

Prices for flights have been listed as high as £834 for a flight from Belfast International to Charles de Gaulle airport on the day before the game and returning on Sunday, May 29.

Tickets will also be like gold dust, fans fear, with a stadium capacity of 75,000 and each finalist receiving just 20,000 tickets.

Eamonn McBride (47), from Derry Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club (OLSC) said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, but now it’s about getting tickets to the final. They will be like gold dust unfortunately at this stage.

“You probably end up going into a ballot through the criteria, with things like having attended all the Champions League games that Liverpool played in.

“Luckily enough I’ve been to all the group stages and the knockout stages."

He added: “Hopefully, I will qualify to get into the ballot but it’s just luck of the draw.

“As an official supporters’ club, we don’t get a ticket allocation for the Champions League, only for Premier League games.

“Then you get ticket touts who will be charging probably £2-3,000 for a ticket.”

On Liverpool’s nail-biting performance against Villarreal, coming from behind to win 3-2 in the second leg, Eamonn said his team’s first-half performance was among the worst he had ever seen.

“I thought Villarreal were going to win 4-0 the way things were going in the first half, Liverpool were all over the place.

“They weren’t themselves. Fortunately, the second-half was a different story and Jurgen Klopp’s half time team talk probably did the trick.”

Eamonn said his nerves would now be on edge for the next four weeks, as Liverpool bid to secure the quadruple of the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Alastair Dowey (52), from Ballymena OLSC said he was hoping his team would seize the chance to take home multiple trophies this year.

“We are on cloud nine at the minute with three cup finals and still in the title race,” he said.

“When we think of where we were this time last year — just about making it into the top four to secure our Champions League spot and having our entire defence missing for much of last season.

"No matter how the season finishes, we are extremely proud and just glad to be involved.”

He said that securing tickets for the final seemed out of reach for him this time as the club normally apply for league games, but said he would be enjoying the match at home.

Colm Oates from Dungannon OLSC was in Valencia to watch his team snatch victory against Villarreal.

“It was brilliant, it was some match especially after half time,” he said.

“We went to a Villarreal supporters bar before the game, they had a band playing and the atmosphere was really fantastic.

“The fans were just really friendly and even after the game they lined up on the streets and applauded us leaving the stadium. They really embrace it.”

Looking after tickets for his own club, Colm said he had his fingers crossed for the chance of securing tickets.

“We would be in the ballot as a club, so you just have to wait and see,” he said.

Hoping to beat the massive travel costs, he took a gamble and has already booked flights and accommodation to Paris on the off-chance his team would make it.

“I knew it would cost a fortune to get there so we just booked it weeks ago,” he said.

“Even if I can’t get tickets I’ll still go to Paris to enjoy the atmosphere.

“There’s a lot to play for and we could really win everything.”