Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill ruled out of remainder of Euro 2022 campaign with knee injury

Simone Magill suffers the injury that has ruled her out of the remainder of Northern Ireland Women's Euro 2022 campaign

Simone Magill’s Women’s Euro 2022 dreams have been shattered after she was today ruled out of the rest of the finals.

The striker was distraught as she was helped from the field just over 10 minutes from the end of Thursday’s opening 4-1 defeat at the hands of Norway and initial fears that she had suffered a tournament-ending injury have now sadly been realised.

The Irish FA confirmed the news saying: “Simone Magill has suffered a serious knee injury. We are waiting for scans to evaluate the extent of that injury.

"She is out of the tournament."

Nadene Caldwell is currently being monitored after picking up an injury during the game, leading to her being withdrawn at half time.

There are fears that Magill’s injury will be confirmed as a cruciate ligament tear, something that seven other members of the 23-player squad for the finals have experienced before.

“So many in the squad have went through it over the last couple of years,” said Sarah McFadden, who suffered a cruciate injury over a decade ago.

“I think she’s more gutted because she isn’t going to be able to start her new season after moving to Aston Villa and she’s missing the rest of the tournament, but now it is for us to remind her that all of us have went through it and come out the other side.

“That’s the main thing at the minute.”