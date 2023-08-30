Spanish football chief’s mother taken to hospital after hunger strike

The mother of Luis Rubiales, Angeles Bejar seen inside a church in Motril where she was on hunger strike. Photo: REUTERS/Mariano Valldolid.

The mother of the Spanish Soccer Federation's beleaguered chief Luis Rubiales who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday after feeling tired and stressed out, the local priest said.

Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, which led to his suspension by FIFA on Saturday.

She was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told reporters without elaborating. The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Bejar was admitted.

This comes as regional representatives of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) demanded the immediate resignation of the body's President Luis Rubiales for grabbing player Jenni Hermoso and kissing her on the lips at the World Cup.

Many of the representatives had initially applauded Rubiales when he announced on Friday he would not quit, but are now asking him to step down after the country's High Court prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation on whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression.

"Following recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged Spanish football's image, the (regional) presidents demand that Luis Rubiales immediately resign," the representatives said in a statement.

The about-turn at the federation added pressure on Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the presentation ceremony following Spain's World Cup win in Sydney on August 20.

Rubiales, 46, has refused to step down, saying the kiss - which took place in a live broadcast - was consensual.

Hermoso, her team mates and the Spanish government say the kiss was unwanted and demeaning.

The situation has spiralled into a national row over women's rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse with many acting ministers asking for Rubiales to leave.

Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz demanded the dismissal of the head coaches of both men's and women's national squads.