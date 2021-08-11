Super Cup can be just the start of major UEFA matches at Windsor Park, says Irish FA project leader Peter Gilpin

Such was the impression made by Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019, The Open will return to the north coast town before the decade is out. All at the Irish FA are hoping for a similar scenario where UEFA’s Super Cup final is concerned.

Tonight Windsor Park, dressed up to the nines in Super Cup branding, will host Champions League winners Chelsea against Europa League victors Villarreal in front of 13,000 spectators, the biggest attendance at an event in Northern Ireland since the coronavirus pandemic entered our lives.

It is the most glamorous club game ever played here and has taken a mountain of work from the IFA, UEFA and various other bodies to put on.

Asked if more Super Cup finals and big football matches could come to Windsor in the future, the IFA’s Project Leader for the game Peter Gilpin says: “I don’t see why not. The experience gained from this will leave a strong legacy. It is something we have enjoyed doing. We love putting Northern Ireland on a platform and showcasing how great it is.

“Northern Ireland has a history of hosting major sporting events such as The Open at Royal Portrush, which if it comes back would be great, and we are on the track to continue to showcase Northern Ireland on the world stage with big events like this.”

On the magnitude of the fixture, which in the past some have described as a glorified friendly before the real action begins, Gilpin added: “If you look at any of the clubs and their list of major honours the Super Cup is one of them and that is the same for players. There are a lot of players who consider the Super Cup as a major honour and I’m sure both sides will be doing all they can to win.”

Sergei Karasev

Gilpin and his IFA colleagues have been working round the clock in order to ensure all goes well on the night. To add to the fun a few weeks ago his wife Lauren gave birth to their second daughter Betsy joining big sister Penny in the family.

He is looking forward to spending time with them when the game is over and is relishing seeing the teams walk out at Windsor this evening.

“That will be incredible. It is hard to put into words how everyone at the IFA will feel then.” said Gilpin. “It is something we have been looking forward to for so long. There have been a lot of challenges along the way for everyone involved in hosting it and I think pure excitement and elation will come over us when kick-off arrives.

“Personally, my wife had a baby three weeks ago. I have had a lot of support at home with my time at work. For me it will be kind of a relief that everything has come together and hopefully then I can go home and spend some time with my family afterwards.”

This will be Villarreal’s first UEFA Super Cup outing; the UEFA Europa League title was, in fact, only their second ever trophy – their first was winning the Spanish third tier in 1970.

Russian official Sergei Karasev (42) will referee the contest.

He said: “We want to produce the best performance possible in Belfast. If no one speaks about the refereeing, then we’ve done our job.”