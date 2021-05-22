The night Best announced himself on European stage by single-handedly dismantling great Benfica

The hat fits: George Best steps off the plane after returning to Manchester following his Lisbon heroics in 1966

During the 1965-66 season, a few niggling injuries meant George Best missed 11 league games but he still managed to find the net nine times in the other 31 and laid on many of the 45 goals scored by Bobby Charlton, David Herd and Denis Law. George also missed the 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Everton at Burnden Park, Bolton.

But, regardless of what his body was telling him, he was not going to miss United’s two tussles with Benfica in the quarter-finals of the 1965-66 European Cup.

The Portuguese champions, European Cup runners-up to Inter Milan in 1964-65 and champions of Europe in 1960-61 and 1961-62, arrived in Manchester on February 2, 1966 for the first leg in confident mood.

But for the European Cup script writers, a new chapter in this 11-year football odyssey of Europe’s premier competition was about to be written in a game which would rival the exploits of Real Madrid’s 7-3 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 final in Glasgow.

United drew first blood, winning the first leg 3-2 in front of a packed audience of 64,035 at Old Trafford with goals from Herd, Law and an unlikely goalscorer, centre-half Bill Foulkes. It was a slender lead to take to the capital city of Portugal with Benfica just needing to win 1-0 at their famous Estadio Da Luz (Stadium of Light) to progress to the semi-finals.

Very few sports commentators gave United a chance of making it through to the semi-finals whilst the Portuguese press gleefully reminded United of the last time they had visited the city and suffered a 5-0 hammering at the feet of Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals of the 1963-64 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

To make the task for United all the more difficult, Benfica, like United, had never lost a European Cup tie at home but this was a different United team than had been trounced by Sporting. Not only were United now the reigning English champions, but in George Best they possessed a player who could win a game on his own if he was in the mood.

The Belfast Boy had more moves than a chess grandmaster. Prior to kick-off, the stadium announcer whipped the home crowd into a frenzy and the sound was deafening when their star player, Eusebio da Silva Ferreira, was invited out onto the pitch to be presented with the 1965 European Footballer of the Year Award (Ballon d’Or).

Eusebio was a prolific striker, one of the most feared front men in European football, a player who had finished top scorer in the Portuguese league in the previous two seasons.

United knew only too well that if they were to hold out for the 0-0 result which would see them reach the semi-finals, then Eusebio would have to be kept quiet by the United back-line.

The United team was: Harry Gregg, Shay Brennan, Tony Dunne, Bill Foulkes, Paddy Crerand, Nobby Stiles, Bobby Charlton, John Connelly, George Best, David Herd and Denis Law.

Busby sent his team out with strict orders to be cautious and hold the home side for as long as they could in the hope that United would wear them down and either grab a vital away goal or hang in there for a scoreless draw.

Best must have been tuned into a different frequency to that of his manager because he clearly either did not hear what he had to say or else he just decided to ignore it.

Within 13 minutes, United were in the driving seat in the tie having scored two magnificent goals. In the sixth minute, George soared high into the air above the Benfica defence to head a free-kick past Costa Pereira in the Portuguese goal. Less than seven minutes later, he collected a flick on from Herd just inside the Benfica half. The teenager looked up and surveyed the path ahead to goal with six white shirts in front of him blocking his way.

George Best in full flow for United. Credit: Getty Images

George could have laid the pass off to a team-mate and found space higher up the pitch for a return pass closer to the opposition net as he sometimes did, but not on this occasion. This night was his chance to announce himself on the European stage.

For some people, their future is defined by a certain moment in time, their chance to show what they can do, and this was most definitely George’s moment.

With the ball at his feet, he took off and headed straight for goal. For those watching inside the Stadium of Light or on TV at home, it must have looked like time stood still for everyone on the pitch except George.

It was as if George was in a Ferrari and the Benfica players were trying to catch him in a tank as he raced through the Portuguese defence to fire into the net and put United 2-0 up on the night and 5-2 ahead on aggregate.

The home side now needed four goals to win the tie and the heads of the Benfica players slumped into their chests.

Within minutes, United were 3-0 up when Connelly hammered a pass from Best beyond a well-beaten Pereira. Suddenly the game resembled a match being played behind closed doors as 75,000 voices fell silent, dumbstruck by what was unfolding on the pitch before their very eyes as Best toyed with the Benfica players like a matador teasing a bull before he moved in for the kill. Best possessed the ability to make the ordinary look extraordinary.

Half-time could not have come too soon for the home side, who left the field to a chorus of incessant boos. However, for the small pocket of United fans stuck high up in the corner of one of the huge stands, things could not have been better as United were on the verge of the European Cup semi-finals yet again.

After the restart, Brennan put through his own goal, scoring against George’s Northern Ireland international team-mate, Gregg, but Best and United had not finished with their hosts yet and added two more goals in the 78th minute (Crerand) and 89th minute (Charlton) to clip the wings of the famous Eagles of Lisbon with an 8-3 aggregate victory.

When the final whistle sounded, the home fans who had bothered to stay and watch their team humiliated for the full 90 minutes hurled cushions down on their crestfallen players as they trudged off the pitch totally demoralised. This remains one of the greatest ever attacking displays by a team away from home in European competition and it was the dazzling skills of the Belfast Boy, and not Eusebio, who looked the best player in Europe on the night.

After the game, a fan ran onto the pitch with a knife and made his way towards George. Thankfully, he was brought to the ground before he could get anywhere near United’s two-goal hero and afterwards it was discovered that he had intended to claim a lock of George’s hair.

When Matt Busby was interviewed after his side’s 5-1 win, he was asked what his plans had been going into the game trying to protect their slender one goal advantage and said: “Our plan was to be cautious, but thankfully somebody must have stuffed cotton wool in George’s ears.”

The ghosts of two years before for United in Lisbon had well and truly been exorcised.

As the United team touched down at Manchester airport the next day, a sea of press waiting for them were only interested in speaking to and photographing one player — George Best. The 19-year-old stepped off the plane and looked like a movie star.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, dark sunglasses and a souvenir sombrero covered his long black hair. The Portuguese media had dubbed him “El Beatle”, a moniker which the English press instantly adopted naming George as the “Fifth Beatle” — the world was now literally at his feet.

Having lost the semi-final, it was to be another two years before United claimed the European crown, and George the European Player of the Year, Benfica again the vanquished in a 4-1 win at Wembley.

John White is founder member and Branch Secretary of Carryduff Manchester United Supporters’ Club, 1991, the largest official Manchester United Supporters’ Club in Northern Ireland and the fifth biggest in the world. This abridged article is taken from John’s new book about Manchester United, his 18th about the club. The book is entitled: Manchester United: The Making of a Football Dynasty: 100 Great Matches — 1878-2021 and is available from Empire Publications, Manchester and from Amazon