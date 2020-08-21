'This is the big one': Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade gearing up for Champions League quarter-final clash at last

It's a game that Lauren Wade feared would never come. Now the Northern Ireland international is ready to cause a shock by helping to fire Glasgow City into the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League.

Preparations for their quarter-final tie against German giants Wolfsburg were in full swing when Wade signed for the Scottish champions in February, but just a few weeks after making her debut against Celtic in the opening game of the season - her only appearance so far - she was back home in lockdown in Coleraine, with no idea when she would play again.

Having renewed acquaintances with her team-mates at the start of last month - she spent just 10 days at the club before going on an international break and then ending up at home during the Covid-19 shutdown - game faces are now on for the biggest club game of her career.

"It's been a long time for any player to be out of playing games and these are the games that everyone looks forward to," says Wade ahead of today's Germany encounter.

"There was uncertainty around everything. We didn't even know when we would be back training, if the leagues were going to start never mind this competition, which was supposed to be played in March.

"The longer the time went on, the more there was a fear that there was a possibility it wouldn't be played, but thankfully things have turned around and it's safe enough now to play the games with the precautions in place.

"It's great to be back on the pitch and this is the big one - the one that we've all been building towards since we came back.

"As soon as we went into lockdown, I stayed at home and now we've been back seven weeks to prepare for this game."

And what a game it is to come back into.

As former European champions Wolfsburg's credentials are extremely strong.

Winners in their first two seasons in the competition in 2013 and 2014, they have lost two finals since then, on penalties in 2016 and then in extra-time two years later, both against Lyon, who they beat to win their first title.

The draw is set up for those two to tussle in the final once again, having also met in last season's quarter-final which was won by the French side.

With the format of the competition changing due to Covid-19, the one-off nature of the ties, which are being played in northern Spain, has Wade and her team-mates dreaming of an upset and a massive clash with one of the two Spanish giants who await the winners, with a semi-final against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid the reward if Glasgow can see off the Germans.

"When you play against a team like Wolfsburg, you are challenging yourself against some of the best players in the world and that's something that any footballer would want to experience," adds the 26-year-old, who joined Glasgow City after a spell in Iceland with Throttur Reykjavik.

"They have a lot of experience in this competition, they have lots of quality in many areas and they will be a tough team to play against, but you could say as underdogs we are looking forward to. You never know what can happen in a one-off game. It's something that we think could be in our favour."