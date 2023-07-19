Tiernan Lynch ‘immensely proud’ of Larne heroes despite gutting Champions League extra-time exit

Larne (2) 2-2 (3) HJK Helsinki – after extra-time

Larne's Leroy Millar is devastated as they exited the Champions League at the hands of HJK Helsinki

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch said he was immensely proud of his Inver Park heroes after they went down fighting in the Champions League against HJK Helsinki.

The Premiership champions fought back from 2-0 down in the tie to force extra time at Solitude but the Finns landed a knockout blow to claim a 3-2 aggregate win.

Tuomas Ollila’s first half opener left Larne with a mountain to climb but they responded in sensational fashion with a Lee Bonis penalty after a VAR review and late Joe Thomson finish forcing extra time.

But it was the visitors who landed the decisive blow when striker Roope Riski’s shot deflected off Shaun Want and into the net.

Victory would have booked Larne a clash with Norwegian champions Molde FK and guaranteed them a Europa Conference League play-off showdown at least – but despite a heroic effort, it wasn’t to be.

"As a team I thought we were absolutely outstanding, especially in the second half,” said a gutted but proud Lynch.

"When we look back, we'll be kicking ourselves that we never got anything from the first game.

"But, for only our second competitive game of the season, the boys did the club proud.

"We were up against a side that are 18 or 19 games into their season. They are also regulars in the group stages of European competitions. The positives from our performance certainly outweigh any negatives."

Lynch’s side drop into the Europa Conference League second qualifying round where they will face Kosovo side FC Ballkani, who were hammered 4-0 by Ludogorets of Bulgaria, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

Ballkani claimed the Kosovan top flight with a three-point advantage over FC Struga in May. The first leg will be in Kosovo next Thursday.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce stated on Twitter: “So proud of our club tonight. Fantastic performance by our players & supporters. Only pride can be felt by everyone connected to @larnefc tonight.”

Attention switches on Thursday to the Europa Conference League when Glentoran, Crusaders, Linfield and League of Ireland side Derry City are hoping to progress.

Glentoran welcome Gzira United to the Oval after a 2-2 draw in Malta and it’s the same scoreline at Seaview where Crusaders take on FC Haka.

Linfield are in Albania to face Vllaznia Shkoder, defending a 3-1 lead, while the Candystripes are at home against HB Torshavn with the tie scoreless.