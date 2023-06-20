Title winners, financial troubles and continental upsets – who are the Irish League sides facing in Europe?

Larne, Linfield, Crusaders and Glentoran found out on Tuesday afternoon who they will face in the Champions League and Europa Conference League.

From perennial title winners to financial trouble leading to relegation and a club who love to cause a European upset, here’s who they’re taking on...

Champions League

HJK HELSINKI

How they qualified: As Finnish Veikkausliiga champions

International players: Tuomas Ollila, Matti Peltola, Pyry Soiri, Miro Tenho (all Finland), Dejan Iliev (North Macedonia)

Manager: Toni Koskela

Stadium: Bolt Arena (capacity: 10,770)

HJK Helsinki are Finland’s most successful team, with their trophy-laden cabinet boasting 32 League titles, 14 Finnish Cups and five Finnish League Cups, and they are a team that are no strangers to competing in Europe.

The only Finnish side to ever reach the group stages of the Champions League, in the 1998/99 season, they have also been regulars in the Europa League group stages having played there in the 2014/15 and 2022/23 seasons. They are also no strangers to Northern Ireland having played Glentoran in 2003 and then Linfield a year later.

Recently the club have been on a sensational run of form, winning 11 League titles since 2009, as well as four Finnish Cups and two League Cups. Under Toni Koskela – and, before him, Mika Lehkuoso – the club have become a juggernaut in Finnish football having won the last three titles in a row.

The club play in blue-and-white stripes.

Europa Conference League

FC HAKA VALKEAKOSKI

How they qualified: By finishing fourth in the Finnish Veikkausliiga

Manager: Teemu Tainio

Stadium: Tehtaan kenttä (capacity: 3,516)

Another of Finland’s most successful ever clubs, FC Haka Valkeakoski – or more commonly known just as Haka – have won nine Veikkausliiga titles and 12 Finnish Cups, including the inaugural tournament in 1955.

However, they have only been back in the top flight since 2020 after a run of financial issues left them struggling to recruit players, and in 2012 they were relegated to the First Division after finishing bottom of the table. However, they have since returned with a bang and secured their place in Europe this season by finishing fourth last season.

Under the tutelage of manager Teemu Tainio, formerly a player with Tottenham Hotspur, the team relies on a string of foreign players as their key men, such as Argentina’s Juan Lescano and New Zealand’s Logan Rogerson.

Haka have played Northern Irish opposition once before, beating Linfield in 2000 in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

KF VLLAZNIA

How they qualified: By finishing fourth in the Kategoria Superiore

Manager: Migen Memelli

Stadium: Loro Boriçi Stadium (capacity: 16,022)

The oldest club in Albania, Vllaznia have won nine League titles throughout their history, although none since 2001. It is in the Albanian Cup they have had more success, winning eight of them including back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Playing out of the national football team’s stadium, the Loro Boriçi Stadium, which recently received a €17million boost to modernise it into a 16,000 all-seater arena, Vllaznia have a loyal and dedicated fanbase, which leads to them being one of the more feared away teams in Albania.

This will be a first meeting for Vllaznia with Northern Irish opposition, however they have been south of the border once before when they faced Sligo Rovers in 2009, winning over two legs.

GŻIRA UNITED FC

How they qualified: By finishing third in the Maltese Premier League

International players: Nikolai Muscat, Steve Pisani (both Malta)

Manager: Darren Abdilla

Stadium: Ta' Qali (capacity: 16,997)

Nicknamed the Maroons for their distinctive home shirts, Gżira have been a team on the rise over recent years and are a team that have made waves in Europe.

In 2019, they stunned Croatian side Hadjuk Split, losing the first leg 2-0 at home but producing a stunning 3-1 win away from home to advance on the away goals rule in what was described as The Hadjuk Miracle. Then last year they managed to shock Serbian side Radnicki Nis and reach the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

So Glentoran will need to be wary of what their opponents can produce on the continental stage, and while the Maltese side may not have any household names, they are more than capable of causing an upset.