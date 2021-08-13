UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hails Belfast’s staging of Super Cup

European football’s top official has praised Belfast for its “excellent” staging of this week’s Super Cup.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said it had been a “great spectacle” on and off the pitch.

Ceferin was among the 13,000-strong crowd at Windsor Park on Wednesday night to see Chelsea lift the trophy after beating Villarreal on penalties after the 120 minutes had finished 1-1.

Yesterday he praised the city and its people for the warm welcome they had given to those attending the big match.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “I congratulate the Irish Football Association for hosting the 2021 Uefa Super Cup in an excellent manner, creating fantastic conditions which allowed us to stage a great spectacle on and off the pitch.

“I would like to thank the city and citizens of Belfast for their outstanding co-operation in the build-up to the game as well as for the warm welcome given to the supporters of both teams.

“I also congratulate Chelsea FC on winning another Uefa competition trophy in dramatic fashion and I take my hat off to the reigning Europa League champions Villarreal CF, whose team once again showed enormous character and courage at this major European football occasion.”