UEFA to push for fans to be admitted to potential all-English Windsor Park Super Cup clash

First of many: Edinson Cavani opens the scoring in Manchester United’s five-goal affair with Roma last night. Credit: Getty Images

Man United, City, Chelsea and Villarreal could line out in front of fans at Windsor Park.

UEFA are hoping to open the Windsor Park doors to fans on August 11 for what may be an eagerly anticipated all-English Super Cup final in Belfast.

With Manchester United reaching the Europa League decider last night and Manchester City and Chelsea cruising into the Champions League final earlier this week, there is a distinct possibility that two Premier League heavyweights will go head to head in Northern Ireland in three months time.

Only Spanish side Villarreal - who eliminated Mikel Arteta's Arsenal from the Europa League last night - can prevent it.

United lost 3-2 away to Roma in their second leg, with Edinson Cavani netting twice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in an 8-5 aggregate victory, while Arsenal could only draw 0-0 at home to Villarreal, seeing the La Liga team through 2-1 overall.

The potential Super Cup match ups for one of the biggest games ever staged in Northern Ireland are: Manchester City v Manchester United, Chelsea v Manchester United, Manchester City v Villarreal or Chelsea v Villarreal.

In normal circumstances, Windsor Park would be packed but Covid-19 restrictions may limit the attendance with health and safety the priority.

UEFA officials were at Windsor Park last week to inspect the facilities at the national stadium ahead of the Super Cup being played in Northern Ireland for the first time.

It is understood that UEFA will work closely with the Irish FA, the clubs competing in the final and the NI Executive in the months leading up to the game in the hope that spectators will be able to attend.

With coronavirus cases decreasing and the vaccination programme a major success, an announcement from the NI Executive is expected next week about whether fans can attend sporting events here again in the near future.