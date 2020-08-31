Who are Floriana? Everything you need to know about Linfield's Europa League qualifying opponents

Linfield and striker Shayne Lavery will take on another team in green in the Europa League second qualifying round, Floriana

After the draw for the Europa League second qualifying round was made this afternoon, teams will start to scramble to find out about their opponents.

While Coleraine will know plenty about Motherwell, particularly given they played another Danske Bank Premiership side in the previous round, it's not so clear-cut for Linfield.

David Healy's Blues have been drawn against Floriana FC of Malta, a team that probably very few people had even heard of before today let alone known much about, and now they have to prepare to face them.

So who are they? Here, we take a look...

Basic info

Full name: Floriana Football Club

Founded: 1894

Colours: Green and white

Nickname: Ta' l-Irish, The Greens

How did they qualify for the Europa League?

In exactly the same way as Linfield, they won their domestic league last season and then lost in the first round of their Champions League qualifying campaign.

Floriana led the way on 41 points, three ahead of Valletta, when the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Maltese FA voting to give them the title.

In the Champions League qualifiers, they came up against CFR Cluj of Romania and lost 2-0, which dropped them down into the Europa League.

Why are they nicknamed Ta' l-Irish?

When the club was founded in 1894, their club colours were initially red and green, with the team sporting a rather outlandish red-and-green chequered shirt and red shorts.

However, after playing a friendly against the Royal Dublin Fusiliers, the club voted to switch their colours to green and white, which they have remained ever since. Because of the colours, the nickname - which literally means 'The Irish' - stuck.

How successful have they been?

Over their history? Very. To the tune of 26 league titles and 20 FA Trophy successes.

More recently? Not so much.

The problem is most of that success came many years ago, with their league title success last season their first since 1993. Indeed, Floriana have only won two league titles in the last 43 years, and last year's came with only half of their campaign completed.

They've been more successful recently in the FA Trophy, which they won in both 2011 and 2017, but even then they have never put together a consistent run of success over the last few years.

Who are their rivals?

That would be Valletta City, who they beat to the title by three points last season. While the rivalry wouldn't be as heated as, say, Linfield and Glentoran or Celtic and Rangers, the games between the two sides can be ferocious.

They also have a small rivalry against another local side, Sliema Wanderers, which was the bigger rivalry when the two sides dominated Maltese football in the 1970s, but it is not as prominent anymore as Sliema have declined in recent years.

What's their European record like?

Actually, pretty good. In fact, Floriana are the only Maltese side to reach the first round proper of the Champions League back in 1993, back when there were no qualifying rounds.

The Greens defeated Lithuanian side Ekranas 1-0 in both legs of their preliminary round tie to make it to the first round, where they were promptly eliminated by Portuguese giants Porto 2-0 on aggregate.

Apart from that, results have been slim pickings. Their only other win in any European tie was a 1-0 win over Aberystwyth Town in the 1999 Intertoto Cup which they actually progressed from after drawing the second leg 2-2.

They have shipped some hefty defeats though. In 2012, Swedish side Elfsborg thumped them 8-0 in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, while the year before Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca won by the same margin in a second round qualifier.

Who are their star players?

Amazingly, despite winning the league, only one Floriana player is in the Malta national squad - that would be midfielder Ryan Camenzuli, who has made three appearances for the national side.

The core of their squad is made up of a small handful of Brazilians, with striker Tiago Adan the pick of the bunch. Other threats will likely come from Maltese midfielder Jurgen Pisani and Albanian ace Kristian Keqi.

But one of their big names is former Boca Juniors defender Enzo Ruiz, who is the no-nonsense man in their back division. He'll be tough for the Blues to break down.

Anything else interesting about them?

They pride themselves on their youth programme. Founded in 1987, the Floriana FC Nursery (FFCN) - yes, that is its real name - has been one of the most successful in producing players for the Maltese Premier League.

It is estimated that all six major teams in the Premier League have at least two players in their squad that came through the FFCN, while the Floriana youth team is one of the most successful on the island.