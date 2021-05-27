‘Zero entertainment’: Neil Lennon slams Manchester United after Europa League final defeat to Villarreal

David De Gea is consoled by team-mates Axel Tuanzebe and Daniel James at the end of last night’s Europa League final. Credit: Getty Images

Neil Lennon says Manchester United have ‘regressed’ since they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The club’s wait for their first trophy under Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues after David De Gea saw his spot-kick saved at the end of a wild shootout that saw Villarreal crowned Europa League champions last night.

On this day 22 years ago, the Norwegian wrote himself into club folklore when turning home at the death as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side fought back to win the Champions League and complete the treble.

But May 26, 2021 did not provide another triumphant chapter in United’s success-laden story, with the match ending 1-1 and going to a penalty shootout after Edinson Cavani cancelled out Gerard Moreno’s opener.

All outfield players scored their spot-kicks, as did Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before saving De Gea’s penalty to win the shootout 11-10 and secure the first major trophy in their history. It was a heartbreaking end to a promising season for United, who finished as Premier League runners-up and showed clear signs of progress. But defending set-pieces has been a problem throughout and Moreno opened the scoring when all too easily meeting Dani Parejo’s terrific free-kick.

Cavani levelled early in the second half after Marcus Rashford’s volley fell kindly for him from close range and Villarreal clung on for extra-time, which Unai Emery’s men edged before triumphing on penalties.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder and Celtic boss Lennon slammed the United performance during his BBC analysis.

“I don’t see the progression that people talk about with Manchester United,” he said.

“Four years ago under Jose Mourinho they finished second in the Premier League and won the Europa League, and four years on they’ve actually regressed. The fact they didn’t get out of the Champions League group stage was a warning bell for me. They are going to have to invest if they are going to back the manager.

“This will be a really sore one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tonight - he’s been in charge for two and a half years now and he still hasn’t won any silverware.

"There will be a massive inquest at Manchester United now. There will be a lot of questions to answer.

"They are a work in progress but they are a million miles away from being the finished article.

"I didn't see enough of the Manchester United way tonight. I haven't seen enough of it in the last three or four years.

"There was zero entertainment tonight - it was functional, ineffective and lacked a lot of creativity and flair."