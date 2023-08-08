Ex-Ards ace Arthurs ready to make his mark at Abbey Villa

Forward will get his first taste of Amateur League action tonight when the much-fancied Millisle men face 1st Bangor

Ross Arthurs (second from left) got off the mark for Abbey Villa on Saturday

ROSS Arthurs hopes to bring “goals and experience” to Abbey Villa as the Millisle men look to hit the ground running when they open their 1A campaign at home to 1st Bangor tonight.

The former Ards forward, who scored 78 goals in 282 games across two stints at the north Down club before making the switch to Scotty Collins’ side over the summer, opened his account on Saturday with a debut goal in a 5-1 Steel & Sons Cup rout at Ballynahinch Olympic.

Having spent all his career at a higher level, the majority of it in the Championship, lifting the title in 2013 and again in 2016 with the Red and Blues, Arthurs admits he has only limited knowledge about the challenges which lie ahead for his new club, save what his brother and new team-mate Adam Arthurs has told him about the Amateur League.

But he says just looking around the squad, he sees enough hunger and enough quality in the ranks to know that after a fine season last year – Collins’ first as boss – Villa can set their sights higher than being merely competitive and get amongst it in the race for honours and silverware.

Abbey Villa finished strongly last season to end up in third place, just six points off promoted Rosemount, so expectations are naturally high coming into the new term.

And with Collins bringing in further reinforcements – Arthurs was joined at the club over the close season by Matty Dempster who returns from Ballywalter, Jack Upritchard, Scott Brannigan and Michael Doran – the Adams Park men will be fancied by many to go close.

“Scotty really didn’t have to sell it to me,” Arthurs (33) told the Belfast Telegraph.

“My brother plays there, has done for years, and the years he’s been there, and the years he was out in Australia, they were very good to him, so I always said I hoped I could give them a couple of years.

“So there was no hard sell, I made my decision I was going there long before the end of last season.

“But this is all new to me. I think every year, you come in thinking that you want to win the league. I think this club has probably been disappointed the last couple of years because under Buzz (Jonathan Busby, Collins’ predecessor) and then Scotty, they always had a good team.

“It’s tough to get over the line. I’ve followed their results and they never lack for the big results, they had good results against Rosemount for instance who got promoted and have been doing so well.

“Maybe they’ve been beaten by teams they were expecting to beat, so maybe that’s where they’ve been lacking.

“But I don’t know. Hopefully the players coming in, me and Jack, Matty Dempster coming back, hopefully we can make them stronger.

“I think it makes us strong, but as for what the league holds, I don’t know because I am blind to it.”

Either way, Arthurs is looking forward to his first taste of league action tonight against 1st Bangor, an unknown quantity considering the amount of upheaval there over the last few years, but who come into the game on the back of an opening day win over Dunmurry Rec.

“1st Bangor I’m assuming will be young and hungry,” added Arthurs. “And we have two tough league games straight away, two Tuesday night games, 1st Bangor and then Oliver Plunkett. They’ve just came up and everyone tells me they’ll be a good team.

“But if you’re asking me what our prospects are, I’m kind of stuck. I know we are going to be good, I fancy us to put it up to anybody, I just don’t know what the league holds.

“I knew what I was getting every week in the Championship because I was in it for so long, this is all new. My brother tells me bits and pieces about it but I just know there’ll be no walkovers in this league.

“I just hope to bring goals and experience to the team. I still feel sharp but at my age, you’re not bringing in an energiser bunny, but I do bring experience and hopefully I can help the team.

“But Scotty definitely has a squad there, he will have a headache this season if everyone stays fit.”