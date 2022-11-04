Ex-Ballymena and Ards striker Leo Brown dreaming of spearheading FA Cup shock with Southern Football League minnows Alvechurch

Leo Brown and Alvechurch will take on Cheltenham in the FA Cup tomorrow

The former Ballymena United striker is the son of a soul singer, a keen skateboarder and an ambassador for the Rio Ferdinand Foundation.

But come tomorrow afternoon, he will be focused on firing little Alvechurch of the Southern Football League into the second round of the FA Cup. The seventh-tier club from the tiny Worcestershire village play League One side Cheltenham Town at their 7,000 capacity Whaddon Road home.

Brown may be just 22, but he has had more than his fair share of setbacks.

As a teenager, the Northern Ireland youth international was tipped for the top. At 16, he earned a move to Birmingham City where he played alongside Jude Bellingham in the club’s youth set-up.

However, a serious injury curtailed his St Andrew’s career and saw him return to Northern Ireland. After frustrating spells at Ballymena and Ards, Brown packed his bags and head back to England, where he rediscovered his love of the game further down the pyramid.

Reflecting on the last few years, he said: “It’s tough to watch your career slip through your fingers at a young age. Mentally, that’s hard to come back from.

“That was compounded when I returned home, and I struggled to get game time when I felt I was good enough to play. I didn’t get the opportunity to prove myself at either Ballymena or Ards.

“I didn’t really enjoy life in the Irish League. Unless you’re with one of the top six teams in the Premiership, it doesn’t really feel like you’re playing at a serious level.

“The best decision I ever made was to pack up and move back to England. I wanted to prove people back home wrong.

“It was tough at first, because I was working in Five Guys, training as an accountant and playing football all at once. But with the support of my family and my Christian faith, I was able to manage.”

“I’ll be forever grateful to Neil Tooth, he brought me to Sutton Coldfield Town in the eighth tier. Now I’m in the seven tier with Alvechurch, so I’m heading in the right direction.

“My ambition is to win a full-time contract at a league club. I want to push myself up the levels and fulfil my potential.

“My motto is ‘keep praying and keep playing’.”

Alvechurch reached the First Round Proper with wins over Mickleover (3-2), Harborough Town (4-0), Nuneaton Borough (4-0) and Worksop Town (3-2). While Cheltenham are four divisions above Alvechurch, Brown believes they can cause a famous cup shock.

“In some ways, Cheltenham is the perfect draw, because they play in a nice stadium and it’s only 45 minutes away from Alvechurch,” he explained. “They’re also struggling for form, so we have a chance of causing an upset.

“Some people think at our level, you train once a week and go for kebabs afterwards, but we’re as fit as any league team. We’re going there to win, not just for the day out.

“It’s great, because for a normal league game we get a crowd of 200 or so on a good day. For the FA Cup games, the whole village comes out.

“There was over a 1,000 there for the win over Worksop Town in the last round, which is pretty amazing considering the population of the village is under 2,000.”

Away from the pitch, Brown has several other interests. The son of soul singer Siobhan Brown — who performs as Manukahunney — the centre forward has a strong social conscience.

He is the Northern Ireland Ambassador for the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, an organisation run by the former Manchester United defender that seeks to create opportunities for young people and tackle inequality.

Brown explained: “Our aim is to bring communities together that would never normally interact. We’ve staged events with Crusaders, Glentoran, Portadown and in Fermanagh. In Portadown, we brought local kids and Syrian kids together.

“At the moment, we’re working on a campaign called Not Boxed that helps young people kickstart their careers. It’s something I’m passionate about.”

Brown is also a keen skateboarder, who posts his latest tricks on Instagram. He found that his hobby helped with his mental health during some difficult times.

“Skating is almost like therapy for me, it was something I leaned on when I wasn’t playing,” he said. “There’s something about being out on my board that keeps me sane. I think having interests outside of football is good for your mental health. But at the moment, I’m enjoying my football.”