Ex-Celtic chief Neil Lennon wants to manage a club again, but wouldn’t say no to an international job

Neil Lennon would consider offers to be an international manager

Neil Lennon – one of the favourites for the Hibernian manager’s role – says he hasn’t ruled out taking an international job.

However, the former Celtic chief says he is not about to challenge Michael O’Neill whom he’s backing to turn things around for Northern Ireland as they need something quite special to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Northern Ireland are in Slovenia for their latest Euro qualifying clash on Thursday night.

Speaking to www.bettingsites.co.uk the Lurgan man said: “It would all depend on the country and what the project was. I do prefer to work day-to-day it’s not something I would say no to.

“I don’t know if I’m old enough! Seriously, there are a lot of younger men taking national team jobs these days.

“For some guys it’s just a good fit. I look at Steve Clarke and he’s taken to it like a duck to water and he’s having a great time at the minute.

“I’ve spoken to Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney about it before and they have good insight into what it all entails.

“So, I wouldn’t dismiss it, but in an ideal world I would like to come back in with a club side.”

On Northern Ireland, the 52 year-old believes O’Neill is the right man to turn around Northern Ireland’s fortunes over the next couple of years.

Northern Ireland have lost three times in Group H already in the Euro campaign and face a tricky assignment in Slovenia, especially with so many key players ruled out.

He adds: “I wasn’t surprised that Michael went back. When the job came up, he was the No1 pick, not just for the job he did before but also the structure he put in place from 21s and 19s and below that.

“He’s an intelligent man, Michael, and he’s signed a long-term contract so he wants to build something again. And it will be interesting to see how things develop over the next few years.

“It’s definitely a squad in transition and a time for trying to find new players and blood some younger ones.

“Michael has been there before. He didn’t have a spectacular time at the beginning but we all know how it ended.

“So, he knows the environment and there’s a trust there with the IFA for what he’s achieved. And I’m sure he’ll do the job in his own inimitable way

“They were unlucky in Denmark having the goal disallowed in the 96th minute but obviously the Kazakhstan result at home was very disappointing.

“But it isn’t really surprising when we’re losing players like Steve Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans – and others - with Jonny close to the end of his career too.

“It’s really difficult to lose players of that stature and class.

“Only Steve will know if he will be able to play again for the national team. First steps are to get back playing domestically and then take it from there.

“What a servant he has been to Northern Ireland.”