Ex-Dunfermline ace Davey Graham hoping his experience can help East Belfast realise potential

New East Belfast signing Davey Graham spent the last five seasons at the Welders

Davey Graham is hoping to be Scott Harvey’s general on the pitch after making the switch to East Belfast last week.

The signing could prove to be a shrewd piece of business by the East boss, who in moving for the 39-year-old has overnight injected bags of experience into his youthful side.

The one-time Dunfermline playmaker is a calming influence, the type of player who can dictate things from the middle of the park, a quality which will add another dimension to the East’s engine room.

Following five seasons at the Welders, the former Lisburn Rangers and Rathfriland ace is excited about his return to the Amateur League, and the chance to renew rivalries with the likes of his old Rosebowl team-mate Barry McKervey, with the East set to face Crumlin Star in the quarter-final of the Clarence Cup after Saturday’s penalty shootout win at Immaculata.

"I think the boss’s thinking with me was to bring someone in who can put his foot on the ball and bring a wee bit of control rather than harum-scarum,” explained Graham.

"So hopefully my experience and quality can help them get results.

"And I’m here to win things, you play football because you enjoy it first and foremost, but also because you want to win things, and if you are winning things, you are enjoying it, so they go hand-in-hand.

"It was good there on Saturday, I enjoyed it, and I have a few mates at Crumlin Star, people like Barry McKervey who I played with, he was right on to me whenever the draw was made, saying he’s looking forward to getting a kick at me.

"They’ve always been a decent team and that’s big fixture for us to look forward to.”

Graham’s first impressions of East Belfast are of a club with bags of talent and potential.

"There's a good squad of players here, I think it’s just about getting us to work as a unit rather than as individuals," added Graham.

"I think that's maybe been the issue, working collectively, and hopefully my experience can help the boys here, talking them through the game and helping them a wee bit.

"We want to climb the league and obviously do well in the cup.”

East captain Daryl Evans put the visitors ahead twice at the Cage on Saturday, in the fifth minute and then in extra-time, with Eddie Begley in normal time, and Mac player-manager Bru (Brian) McCaul deep into extra-time, levelling for the hosts, who also had goalkeeper Ruairi Murray red-carded.

"The game was good but we made it hard for ourselves, I think we should have been out of sight in the first half,” said Graham.

"We made a couple of bad decisions, missed a couple of chances, and then the Mac came into it, fair play to them, and they should have had a penalty before the one they got at the end, a stonewall penalty was missed for them.

"So we were just glad of the win, but as I said, it should have been out of sight before that, we didn’t need to make it as hard as we did.”