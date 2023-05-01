Ex-Hibs hero Ivan Sproule: This is the stuff of dreams, it means so much to me

Dergview’s local boy made good helps hometown club end Junior Cup jinx in final game before hanging boots up for good

Dergview Reserves hero Ivan Sproule was emotional as he brought the curtain down on a wonderful career after inspiring his beloved hometown club to Junior Cup glory over Harryville Homers.

And what a way to bow out, surrounded by his people, his three boys in the stands, in the colours of the club where it all began for him more than 20 years ago, and at a stadium which means so much to him after scoring on his international debut against Estonia in the driving snow all those years ago.

“I remember playing here at the old Windsor, scoring on my debut down there (pointing towards the Railway end), the night against England, and some of the great memories of being part of the squad against Spain when you beat them,” Sproule (42) told the Belfast Telegraph.

“So I’ve been blessed, very, very blessed, but this is so special. For me to come back to the home of football and do this... and this will be it for me now, this is the way for me to step out.”

More than 1,000 people were there at the National Stadium to see the former Northern Ireland winger spearhead the Castlederg outfit’s ultimately successful bid to finally land the one trophy that had always eluded them.

They thought they were jinxed in the Junior Cup, with Sproule just a tyro when he watched them lose their first final back in 1995, and then again six years later just as he was beginning to make a name for himself, first in the Irish League, and latterly across the water.

Ivan Sproule of Dergview after opening the scoring against Harryville Homers — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

At the beginning of the current campaign, the Dergs were priced at a huge 250/1 to land the trophy, and even before kick-off, the Homers remained much-fancied, coming into the tie with such a fine Junior Cup pedigree.

But in truth, the clash in a sun-splashed south Belfast was largely one-way traffic, with Sproule netting twice either side of the break in a 4-1 rout of the three-times champions.

Jonathan Lafferty and schoolboy Ethan Nethery were also on target for the Fermanagh & Western outfit, the latter making a triumphant return to Windsor where he lifted the Schools Cup less than two months earlier with Integrated College Dungannon – the apprentice upstaging the master as he grabbed the best goal of the game, curling into the top corner in the dying seconds of the match after evading the challenges of a tiring Homers defence.

Indeed, as Sproule confirmed this would be not just his last appearance at Windsor – where he played 11 times for Northern Ireland between 2005 and 2007, as well as during a two-year spell at Linfield in 2014-16 – but his last game of competitive football, he singled out Nethery’s performance as symbolic of how time marches on; of how the new must always replace the old.

“Just look at some of the young boys,” he said. “The young goalscorer, it’s their time to shine now, I’ve done my part, it’s over to you now,” he said.

Even so, for many, this was the Ivan Sproule show, such a fitting finale to his career as it was.

Dergview skipper Dale Maxwell lifts the FonaCab Junior Cup following a 4-1 win over Harryville Homers — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

And it speaks to the deep connections that bind Sproule to Dergview that he ranks this win right up there. For this is a man, remember, who has lifted the Scottish Cup in front of tens of thousands with Hibs – his “other club” – and scored a 23-minute hat-trick against Rangers, not to mention other big career moments south of Hadrian’s Wall with Bristol City.

“Listen, Dergview along with Hibernian are my two clubs,” he said. “I’ve been very, very fortunate to play with Bristol City, with Ross County, with Linfield, and loved every minute of it, but they are my two clubs.

“I started off here as a boy, and there are so many people in that crowd… we’ve lost this final twice when I was in my early teens and 20s, then I went across the water. This has always eluded us in the town, it was spoken of as a ghost and for me now, coming up to 43, this is the stuff of dreams.

“People will say it’s just a Junior Cup final and you’ve been so much higher, but I’ve been crying since Friday, visualising it and thinking what it would mean to me.

“My brother is the manager, I’ve mates everywhere on the pitch, you have one chance to probably deliver in these big games.

“We are going to go down to Castlederg tonight, a wee village, we’re a team which always backs itself and listen, we are going to party hard.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and a fantastic football story. The great thing is we have men in our changing room. Credit to Harryville today, they gave a good account of themselves and they were very receptive of the performance we put on but I think every football person who was here today will know we deserved it.

“Everything we did today seemed to work and again, I’ve been through the journey. I went back to Dergview a couple of years ago in the Championship. We were bottom of the league and I kept them up, I had two-and-a-half years there, really enjoyed it and got them to a North-West Cup.

“The club means the world to me, my family is steeped in it, but not just my family, everybody on that pitch today’s family are steeped in it. It’s a tribal thing, it’s your hometown club and it means the world to you.

“I don’t care where you go, football means so much, football becomes your family, football becomes your release and I’m just happy for the people of Castlederg today, not me, the people of Castlederg and all our young players.”