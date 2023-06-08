FAI reveal €863m infrastructure plan to transform sport

The FAI have released their €863m (£743m) facility investment vision and strategy which they believe can create a ‘modern, fit for purpose football infrastructure and industry’ which would transform the sport in this country.

Government officials have already been presented with the 45 page document arising from an audit of the conditions for players at all levels of the game.

Abbotstown authorities are looking for 60 percent of their vision (€517m) to be funded by government with 20 percent (€173m) coming from local project partners including local authorities and the other 20 percent generated by the FAI via their own funding sources such as FIFA, UEFA and a newly established independent Ireland Football Facilities Fund which aims to attract private investment.

The FAI report concludes that ‘our ask is ambitious but in context it is achievable’ with a call to frontload the funding, with €379m of the total spent in years 1-5, in order to avoid a scenario where ‘another generation of players lack the facilities they deserve.’

Ultimately, the FAI request is divided under three headings, with a call to improve grassroots facilities (costing €432m), League of Ireland stadia and training grounds (€390m) and developing a proper national training centre in Abbotstown (€47m).

It highlights how comparatively Irish football fares terribly when placed up against other nations around Europe in almost every metric.

The section on League of Ireland facilities acknowledges a ‘chronic problem’ when it comes to meeting the most basic requirements with only two stadiums (Shamrock Rovers and Cork City) capable of hosting European matches at a decent level.

By the end of the 15 year cycle, the FAI want every club to have a minimum of a 4,000 capacity stadium with ten in the 10,000-20,000 bracket and ten accommodating up to 6,000. They want each club to have their own academy and training ground with €140m devoted to this area. In the first five years, they want each venue to have a new ‘fit for purpose’ main stand and a new grass playing surface. Existing stadium projects such as Dalymount Park, the Finn Harps stadium and the vision for a new Sligo Rovers base are included in calculations for the early phase.

“We believe that real and sustainable growth for our League can only come from significant and targeted investment into these core facilities which in turn will create a virtuous circle of developments in terms of overall attendances, new fans to the game and increased revenues to further professionalise our sport,” reads the document.

“Do this and we can finally create a proper industry around football in Ireland, generating more jobs and real value to the Irish economy with facilities and an overall experience that will attract wider fan demographics across both women and men, girls and boys, families and younger generations.”

The FAI acknowledge football has benefited from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund but declares they have been ‘less successful than other sports in accessing this funding.’

A section on the grassroots game drew on a survey of clubs from around the country that painted a stark picture on the basis of an 87 percent response from those canvassed.

The audit aspect outlines that 55 percent of clubs do not own facilities and half of leases are for less than 15 years meaning more than 25 percent of clubs in the country cannot apply for government funding. This can be traced as a factor in football’s low return from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP). It is detailed that in the period of 2000 to 2022, football drew down €188m whereas the GAA successfully applied for €431m.

With regard to pitches, 43 percent were rated as very poor, poor or moderate by clubs with 10 percent lacking access to an indoor facility. Significantly, 38 percent of clubs do not offer female friendly toilets.

In line with UEFA standards, it is estimated that Ireland is short of 1,000 full size grass pitches on a per capita basis. Population growth is referenced as justification for scrutinising this area closely, especially given football’s popularity with new communities.

However, the FAI document stresses that they are committed to working with other sports to develop multi-purpose venues to realise their plans.

“We fully appreciate that all sports will each have funding requirements and while we have detailed our own investment requirements, we are happy to be part of an overall solution,” it reads.

“Ireland is one of only five EU countries that since 2001 has on average spent less than 0.5% of total government expenditure on sport.”

The grassroots vision requires the splitting of the country into eight regions. Each would have a regional HQ costing €6m which would be fully staffed and aligned to third level institutions in an ideal world. There would be four community hubs costing €2m in each region and then a nationwide rollout of 48 new artificial pitches, 128 grass pitches, and upgrades to existing surfaces, floodlights and changing room facilities to hit the €426m mark.

Meanwhile, the section on the National Training Centre highlights that the FAI HQ has ‘no changing rooms for international standard players across 18 international team, no high performance facilities or medical facilities, no fit for purpose education and development facilities for the delivery of coach development, very poor playing surfaces, including ageing artificial surfaces that will need to be replaced, zero security infrastructure to prevent general public gaining access to pitches and a single reclaimed container acting as a makeshift room for the player analysis team.’

It argues that ‘whilst the FAI is the only of the three main Irish field sports headquartered at the National Sports Campus, it is also the only one that has no modern, fit-for purpose National Football Centre facility with no changing facilities, High Performance support services, and no classroom or conference rooms attached to the six pitches.’

Ultimately, the proposal will live and die on the finance that is available. Their idea of where the €517m will come from is a combination of the existing SCEP and LSSIF funds, a share of an increased betting levy – a contentious issue – and other avenues such as the Immigrant Investor programme (which is closing) and the Brexit Adjustment Reserve. The latter is a programme targeted at industries directly affected by Brexit with the need to develop the academy structures here accelerated by the fact our young players cannot now go to the UK until the age of 18.

Naturally enough, eyebrows will be raised at the FAI coming to the table just four years after receiving significant state assistance to cope with the aftermath of the John Delaney era.

However, the report hones in on the participation numbers in the sport and health benefits (a saving of over 1 billion) which contribute to a UEFA report which suggested grassroots football delivers a €1.8 billion impact to society.

“The FAI has worked hard over the last four years to transform its own governance and, as such, we believe the time is now right to drive wider investment into football’s infrastructure,” concludes the missive, which teases the idea that the new foundation wing could manage the process to assuage any fears related to the past.

“This plan has the potential to be administered via an independent Ireland Football Facility Fund, ensuring maximum visibility and oversight of all funding mechanisms.

“This investment plan will realise substantial financial and social yield via increased social return on investment and the stimulation of a football industry that will benefit the whole country, create jobs locally and nationally and ultimately, realise an economic return for the whole of Ireland.”