Feeney’s pride as Seasiders book Championship return

Premier Intermediate League

On the up: Lee Feeney has led Bangor to the Premier Intermediate League title

Bangor will return to the Championship after a seven-year absence following a 3-1 win over Queen’s University.

The Seasiders secured the Premier Intermediate League title thanks to goals from Adam Neale, Ben Arthurs and Ryan Arthur, with boss Lee Feeney reflecting: “The club is moving very fast off the pitch. There are really good people in charge and they are trying to get back to where they were, and there is a really sound structure now.

“They are there for the community and town and everything they do is about improving the club season on season. They are doing all they can off the pitch to try and compete with the top teams in this country.

“The club and the board have backed me. There’s no doubt being a manager is easier when you have good people above you and I’ve never been as proud of players in my short career managing.

“They have taken everything on board and have been a credit to themselves and Bangor. It’s a joy to manage them.”

Bangor’s victory was also a seismic blow for Queen’s University’s promotion hopes. The Students are now five points behind second placed Ballymacash Rangers — and the coveted play-off spot — with two games left to play.

Lee Forsythe’s men defeated Moyola Park 1-0 at Fortwilliam Park. At the other end of the PIL table, PSNI’s controversial relegation out of League football was confirmed — in theory at least — following a 1-1 draw with Banbridge Town.

In the Lough 41 Championship, the relegation battle is set to go to the final day with Institute just two points clear of basement side Knockbreda.

On Saturday, Breda must beat Harland and Wolff Welders at the Blanchflower Stadium and hope Institute lose to Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park.