Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna leads Ipswich Town back into Championship after promotion joy

Fermanagh’s Kieran McKenna has done the job he was assigned to do at the start of the season as he led Ipswich Town back into the promised land of the Championship after earning promotion from League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys did in style, their 6-0 win over Exeter City at Portman Road ensuring they will finish the season no lower than second and therefore will ply their trade in the second division come next year.

It is just reward for McKenna, the former Manchester United first team coach leaving Old Trafford to take the reigns at Ipswich in December 2021 and after turning around their fortunes at the end of last season, he has masterminded their revival this campaign.

Ipswich have lost just four of their 45 games this season, winning 28 and drawing 13, and they could yet end the season as champions if they win their final game next Sunday away to Fleetwood Town and current leaders Plymouth Argyle – who are one point ahead – either draw or lose at Port Vale.

Indeed, the Championship-bound side are one of the form sides in all of Europe having won 13 of their last 14 games, which has spearheaded their promotion push.

In Conor Chaplin, they have the League’s top scorer, who has netted 26 times this season, while their defence has been even better having conceded just 33 goals in 45 games, led by the excellent Christian Walton in goal.

And they rubber-stamped their place in the second tier of English football in style by hammering Exeter, with goals from Chaplin (2), Massimo Luongo, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns earning them a comprehensive victory.

With five of those goals scored before half-time, there was a party atmosphere for the majority of the afternoon as the boys in blue celebrated their impending promotion, with McKenna and co. in jubilant mood on the touchline.

Having been named Manager of the Month in March, McKenna is surely on his way to repeating the feat in April, but the bigger prize is still to come with the 36-year-old set to manage in the Championship next season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur scholar and Northern Ireland underage international as a player, the Fermanagh man has risen through the coaching ranks having managed the Under-18 sides at Spurs and Manchester United before becoming assistant at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

McKenna was then promoted to first team coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and retained the position under Ralf Ragnick prior to opting to spread his wings and take charge on his own at Portman Road.

This season has vindicated his decision, and the man now revered by the Tractor Boys faithful will get the chance to prove he belongs in the Championship next season. Should he do that, then even bigger things could come calling soon.