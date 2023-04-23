Ferran Torres gets leaders Barcelona back on track with win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona returned to winning ways as Ferran Torres’ first-half effort secured the LaLiga leaders a 1-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid.

After a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and 0-0 league draws with Girona and Getafe, Barca were almost behind in the opening minute when their former player Antoine Griezmann hit the bar.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Torres then netted what proved to be the winner in the 44th minute, collecting the ball from Raphinha and drilling it past Jan Oblak from the edge of the box.

The result puts Xavi’s men 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with eight more games to go, while Atletico remain third.