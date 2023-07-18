FIFA criticised for lack of pro LGBTQ+ stance in new ‘Unite’ armbands

FIFA has designed armbands to highlight a number of causes at the forthcoming Women’s World Cup (Handout from FIFA/PA)

The World Cup begins on Thursday and captains will wear FIFA’s new ‘Unite’ armbands, but the governing body of world football has been criticised for a lack of pro LGBTQ+ stance.

It was announced last month that FIFA had partnered with the United Nations to create eight stakeholder-sanctioned armbands that can be swapped out or worn during the month-long tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The ‘Unite’ armbands are a solution to the ‘OneLove’ armband debate that sparked the threat of sanctions being issued to countries, including England and Wales, during the men’s World Cup in Qatar last winter.

While FIFA’s ‘Unite’ armbands will highlight a number of social issues, amongst them inclusion, gender equality, indigenous people and peace, there is no specific armband that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and none contain the rainbow colours commonly associated as the colours of pride.

Stonewall ambassador Amazin LeThi has been left disappointed, especially given many players involved at the tournament will be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Unite for inclusion is not enough,” LeThi told the PA news agency in reference to one of the eight ‘Unite’ armbands.

“And who are you not wanting to offend by not having the rainbow flag colours for the unite for inclusion armband? It is like, ‘we are uniting for inclusion but only for certain communities,’.

“So many fans as well are part of the LGBTQ+ community. FIFA has had World Cups in countries where there are anti-LGBTQ+ laws so what a statement it would have made this time if the athletes came out wearing an armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

FIFA consulted with national associations ahead of this World Cup in an effort to avoid the row that occurred in Qatar over the ‘OneLove’ armband, with the captains of the nations involved threatened with a yellow card if the bands were worn.

The armbands were viewed by FIFA as a potent symbol of tolerance in a country where same-sex relationships were criminalised, but LeThi, an advocate of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, questioned why the same should apply this time.

She added: “It didn’t surprise me at all because there are obviously politics behind it as well. It was completely disappointing that so many big sports organisations caved in to not supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

“Just the same with the trans exclusion we have just seen with World Athletics recently.

“There is no reason why they can’t this time. Australia has inclusion and equality for the community so they can’t make excuses around sensitivity there.”

England head coach Sarina Wiegman revealed last week the team were happy with the ‘Unite’ armband solution, but captain Millie Bright has not yet announced if she will wear one armband or alternate for the different cause being highlighted in each round of matches.

Injured Euro 2022-winning captain Leah Williamson had signalled in February her intention to this summer wear the contentious ‘OneLove’ armband – which become symbolic for the LGBTQ+ community last winter – but sanctions would be issued for wearing it or any other unsanctioned band, the PA news agency understands.

England men’s captain Harry Kane wore a rainbow-coloured armband during their Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany two years ago and LeThi would like Bright to wear the OneLove armband in their World Cup opener against Haiti on Saturday.

“The UK prides itself on equality and inclusion. We have just had London Pride where nearly three million people attended, you have LGBTQ+ athletes as part of this team, there isn’t any reason why they can’t wear it.

“When you think about it, it is just an armband with some bright colours on it. Where is the problem?

“Regardless of what FIFA has come up with, I think teams should come out wearing the OneLove armband because it would make such a statement.”

FIFA has been approached for comment.