Fionn Stroud’s winner keeps Fermanagh in SuperCupNI semi-final hunt

SupercupNI Premier

County Fermanagh bounced back after a heavy defeat on the opening day of the SuperCupNI as they came out on top in a feisty encounter with Dundalk Schoolboys at Chimney Corner.

Fionn Stroud’s goal was enough for Fermanagh to come out on top in a game, which featured seven yellow cards.

Manchester United kept their 100 per cent record going with a 2-0 victory over Japanese side Ichifuna, thanks to a Jayce Fitzgerald brace at Riada Stadium.

United made a dream start with Fitzgerald opening the scoring in the third minute.

Ichifuna were big winners on day one of the tournament and grew into this Premier section match with Ryo Sakonsaku curling an effort towards goal, but Red Devils goalkeeper William Murdock tipped his effort around the post.

Jack Cowden

Ichifuna had further chances after the break when Rowaa Mori sliced an effort high and wide after finding space. United also had chances to extend their lead with Shea Lacey and Douka Abdoulaye going close.

It wasn’t until the dying embers of the game that United added their second, doing so in fine style.

With Ichifuna pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Fitzgerald had the presence of mind to chip Kaina Takahashi from 45 yards with the goalkeeper off his line. This was the number six’s third goal in two games helping his side claim to the summit of Group D.

County Londonderry continued their strong start with a massive 2-1 win over Rangers at Limavady Showgrounds. Londonderry led at the break through a Senan Devine goal, but it took a goal from Bobby Baird to seal the deal and leave them sitting in a favourable position in their group.

County Armagh were victorious in the other Group C game, running out 4-1 winners over St Kevin’s.

County Down kept their final four hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over American side Surf Select thanks to goals from Braiden Graham and Darragh McCann.

Down know they now have to beat Brighton & Hove Albion to stand a chance of making the final four in the Premier section.

Co Armagh Shane Trainor

County Tyrone also picked up their first win of the Premier section, defeating Premier League side Newcastle United.

They ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Calum Lenehan-Hunter and Jack Cowden. The other game in Group A saw County Antrim grab a second-half winner against Northeast Rush to win 2-1, sending them to the top of the group with maximum points. If Antrim avoid defeat against Newcastle United they will qualify for the semi-finals.

Mexican newcomers Tigres UANL produced the performance of the day as they secured a valuable point against Brighton, despite trailing 3-0 with just 25 minutes to play.

Adam Brett scored either side of the break to put the Seagulls two up, before Zebedee Lawson further extended the English side’s advantage. With 52 minutes gone the Seagulls thought they were home and dry, but two goals from Diego Martinez set up a tense final few minutes.

Unbelievably Tigres drew level in the dying seconds through Gustavo Gonzalez to keep both teams in with a shout of the final four.

Despite the disappointing result after being three goals up, Ben Smith’s Brighton side are still loving every second of the tournament.

“We are frustrated and a bit disappointed, but games like this are why we come to tournaments like this,” said Smith.

“The tournament has given us a nice variety of games so far and we have come here to play against teams that we aren’t used to playing against and our first two games have definitely given us that.”