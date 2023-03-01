Fireman Sam: Former NI footballer on his radical career change

Ex-Wolves star set to tackle fires instead of players

From preachers to podiatrists, former Northern Ireland footballers have taken up a variety of new careers after their playing days have come to an end, and ex-Wolves and Glenavon man Sammy Clingan is no different.

The Belfast man, who hung up his boots at the end of the 2020/21 season after picking up a knee injury that required surgery, is currently training to become a fireman.

Clingan had a career stretching back to 2001 when he joined Wolves’ youth team. Over the years he played for several sides, including spells at Chesterfield, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, as well as lacing up for Scottish side Kilmarnock.

In 2016 he headed back home to join Linfield under the stewardship of his former international teammate David Healy. Clingan won 39 caps for the Northern Ireland national team between 2006 and 2014.

Read more Four more ex-NI internationals who made surprising career changes

Following 11 appearances and picking up one goal for the Blues, he signed with Glenavon, playing 51 matches and racking up 18 goals, however his time with the Mourneview side featured long spells on the sidelines due to injuries.

An injury subsequently put an end to his playing career at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sammy Clingan in action for Northern Ireland

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph from his home in Glasgow, Clingan (39) explained the decision to join the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I’m not really sure what exactly it was that made me want to give it a go,” he said.

“Pretty much when I retired after playing for Glenavon my wife was working from home here in Glasgow and I took some time off to spend time with the kids and all at. It gave me some time to decide what I wanted to do going forward.

“Someone suggested trying out for the Fire Service and I thought it was something I would be suited to.”

Clingan said he had previously attempted to joint the Fire Service before, but wasn’t successful.

“This time thankfully I was accepted for training and I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

“Being a footballer I’m suited to the athletic side of the job in terms of how physical it is, but there’s also lectures and learning all the rules and legislation.

“I’m only six weeks into the training, so I have another six weeks to go, but it’s going really well. I think that about week 10 I’ll find out what station I’ll be assigned to, then I’ll be on probation for a period of three years. But I’m enjoying it and looking forward to getting to work.”

Perhaps one of the Belfast man’s most celebrated moments on the pitch for Northern Ireland was during their 3-2 victory over Spain back in 2016, in which he set up David Healy’s second goal. The following November he was also named man of the match in Northern Ireland’s 2-1 home win over Denmark.

Over the course of his career he picked up 383 club appearances, scoring 40 goals, as well as 39 senior caps for Northern Ireland.