First top-flight win has fuelled our excitement for massive Glentoran Women test, believes Ballymena United Women match-winner Ellen McClure

Ellen McClure was glad to help deliver a historic win for Ballymena United Women when she bagged the winner in a 3-2 victory at Derry City Women

Ellen McClure is adamant that Ballymena United Women will have no fear when they face their biggest test yet as a Premiership club against a rampant Glentoran Women.

Both the Glens and champions Cliftonville Ladies have smashed home an impressive 35 goals in their opening five games to help them to perfect starts to the campaign.

Buoyed by her history-making feat against Derry City Women a week ago, McClure – who scored the decisive goal in the Sky Blues’ 3-2 win to give them their first victory as a top-flight club – feels that shot of confidence will be a big boost ahead of facing a Glentoran team packed with internationals and who have only lost five games across the last three terms.

“The girls were buzzing, they were so happy,” said McClure of the winning feeling that she delivered for Ballymena.

“Even just keeping the scoreline down in the other games as well was good for us. We are all very positive and realistic about where we are playing, so to get a win, everyone was delighted and it will really help the confidence going into the game this week.

“I’m excited to see what it will be like going up against international players – and slightly nervous, too.

“I just think of it as another game of football and although it will be tough, we’ll be looking to enjoy it as much as we can.

“I don’t think anyone is scared of it, I think they are more just looking to see what it will be like and try to give them a game. Everyone is very grounded about the whole thing.

“It is going to be very tough and we are realistic about that. We are going in positive, we are going to try to give them a fight.”

The 23-year-old, who modestly put her winning goal at the Brandywell down to ‘probably just right place, right time kind of thing’, has made a big step up in joining Ballymena from Crewe United in the close-season.

The biggest thing for her is getting up to speed at the higher level.

“The pace of the game is the biggest thing I have noticed,” she admitted.

“The press is a lot quicker and the sheer pace that the ball moves at is totally different from Division One and Championship. It’s just trying to get used to not having as much time on the ball and trying to move the ball quickly.”

While Glentoran will attempt to take the outright lead at the top before Cliftonville face Lisburn Ladies on Friday night, Derry City Women will attempt to get their first points on the board when they travel to Mid Ulster Ladies.

FIXTURES (7.45pm): Ballymena United Women v Glentoran Women, Mid Ulster Ladies v Derry City Women.