Fleetwood Town have offer for Derry City winger Ryan Graydon rejected

The English club - who have a formal link-up with Waterford - made an initial approach for the 24-year-old last week, which was knocked back.

Further approaches are expected for a player who has been a revelation since joining the Candystripes from First Division Longford for a fee in the region of €10,000 last summer.

The late-blooming, powerful performer, who was at Bohs in his younger days, was a big factor in their FAI Cup success last November and his performances for the league leaders this term have attracted cross-channel interest.

In addition to their link with Waterford, Fleetwood delved into the Irish market last July to sign forward Promise Omochere from Bohemians.

However, he had a release clause in his contract, a subject addressed by Damien Duff last week when he asserted that they should be a thing of the past in the league.

It's understood Graydon has no such clause in his Derry deal and the Dubliner also has 18 months remaining on his contract, so the Candystripes are in a position to turn down bids that fall well short of their valuation.